ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

The Use of ‘Shall’ Versus ‘May’ in California Statutes

What are the differences between the words “shall” and “may” in statutes? As a general rule, the use of the word “shall” is to impose a duty on a person or people or to mandate action by a person or people. In other words, a bill drafter should use the word “shall” to say a person or people “has a duty to” do something or “has to” do something.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

The New Year Brings New Employment Regulations for California Dentists

With some requiring immediate implementation while others offering a grace period, new regulations regarding employment are impacting California dentists. Some regulations apply only to businesses with a minimum number of employees. In 2023, California dental practices will need to include the potential pay scale when posting job openings. Other regulations of note include:
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California's strict gun laws don't eliminate violence, but they have helped

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California has a reputation as a tough place to buy a gun. It's home to mandatory waiting periods and background checks for firearms purchases. It bans so-called military-style assault weapons, one of just eight states, plus the District of Columbia, with such a law. And in 2016, it became one of the first states to pass a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

10 Million California Mail Ballots Were ‘Unaccounted For’ in November 2022

Election integrity firm, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), issued its analysis last week reporting 10.9 million out of 22,184,707 million ballots mailed out to California registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. They also found 226,250 mail ballots were rejected by election officials. “These rejections...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5

Dear Editor,  As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills

With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Voice News

Caution and Equity: The Hallmarks of Gov. Newsom’s First Budget Under Black Director

On Tuesday Jan. 10, at a press conference held in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom presented his first draft of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to the Legislature. The proposal, which totaled $223.6 billion, is the first spending plan developed under the supervision of Joe Stephenshaw, the first Black director of the California Department of Finance. The state’s budget for the next fiscal year presents a more modest outlook than last year’s, which totaled $240 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees

Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians.   California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
One Green Planet

Petition: Ask California to End Cash Bail

Illinois recently became the first state to eliminate cash bail. Cash bail doesn’t keep our communities safe because it incentivizes people to plead guilty who can’t pay bail and creates economic hardship. California almost eliminated this harmful practice in the past, but the bail-bonding industry used its immense resources to fight against it. Please sign this petition to tell California to end cash bail once and for all!
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws 2023: Part 20

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 20. AB-2815Elections: vote by mail ballot drop-off locations. AB-2821California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program. AB-2827Child daycare facilities. AB-2832Whole Child Community Equity. AB-2836Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program: vehicle registration fees: California tire fee. AB-2838Electrical corporations: green tariff shared renewables program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

California to Close COVID Testing Sites as State of Emergency Nears End

California is preparing to close dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Forty-four OptumServe sites were to be shuttered this week, and 48 mobile “mini-buses” will begin closing in two weeks, according to the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy