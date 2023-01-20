Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Gallatin R-5 Board of Education extends Superintendent’s contract
After a closed session on January 18th, the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education voted to extend Superintendent Doctor Justin Collins’s contract for another year. His contract now runs through June 30th, 2026. Staff salaries have not yet been discussed. The board hired Jessica DeVaul as the fifth-grade girl’s basketball...
kttn.com
Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches
Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.
bethanyclipper.com
Ridgeway man brings home large trophy display to share with community
Ridgeway, MO: Lester Scheuneman, 83, has brought home to Harrison County hundreds of animals he has collected after archery hunting in North America to be displayed in a new building at Harding Game Birds near Ridgeway.–By Phil Conger. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
Richmond Middle School student speaks out on racial bullying in district
Another family in the Richmond School District has come forward with complaints of racial bullying after an incident prompted a basketball game to be canceled.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 01/20/2023 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
January 02 LCSO assisted a rural family on possible suicidal relative that had sent disturbing message(s) and was unable to be located. Person was later located in another county and was fine but would seek professional assistance. January 06 a Dawn resident reported violation of a protection order after receiving...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases
Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
kttn.com
State Senator Rusty Black reviews State of the State Address
State Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe reviewed January 18th’s State of the State Address in his legislative update on January 20th. He said Governor Mike Parson highlighted some previous achievements. They included the extra session in October where the legislature passed the largest income tax cut in Missouri history as well as long-term extensions for critical agriculture tax credit programs. Parson also reported the state unemployment rate fell to 2.4%, which is the lowest recorded in state history.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jerry W. Stevenson
Jerry W. Stevenson, age 79 of Turney, MO passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at his home in Turney. Jerry was born on December 13, 1943, the son of Claude Arthur and Ruby Violet (Budd) Stevenson in rural Clay County on the family farm. He was a 1962 graduate of Liberty High School. He married the love of his life, Donna Taylor on December 6th, 1963, at Providence Baptist Church.
kttn.com
St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff Incident And Arrest Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of incidents and arrests for January includes:. January 18 deputies responded to Wheeling for a fire at vacant apartments near the fire station. An incident report was completed and turned over to Missouri Fire Marshal. January 18 about 10:11 a.m. LCSO responded to...
939theeagle.com
Deadly train collision in northern Missouri last summer prompts funding call from Missouri’s governor
Missouri’s governor says the state must be proactive to prevent another tragedy like June’s deadly train collision in northern Missouri’s Mendon. The June 2022 collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a dump truck killed three Amtrak passengers and dump truck driver Billy Barton II. Another 150 others suffered injuries.
kchi.com
Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center
An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
kttn.com
Man from Tina dies after experiencing medical issue, then crashing on County Road 166
The Highway Patrol reports a Tina man died after he experienced a medical issue, and the truck he drove ran off the road in Carroll County on Friday morning, January 20th. Seventy-six-year-old Merl O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. His body was taken to the Bittiker Funeral Home of Carrollton.
kmmo.com
TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH
A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
kttn.com
Murder charge filed in connection with shooting in Keytesville
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Keytesville resident was charged Saturday by the Chariton County prosecuting attorney with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. 52-year-old Sherri Laws was held without bond in the Chariton County Jail. Charges...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police respond to man with a knife
Chillicothe Police Thursday night took an individual into custody following an assault in which a knife was used to allegedly injure another person. Police responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to what was described as a mentally ill, suicidal, person who was said to be armed with a knife. Police said the alleged assault resulted in an injury to an adult male who was attempting to intervene.
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police arrest man attacking a motorcycle with a knife, causing it to catch fire
Chillicothe Police took a man into custody after he was allegedly observed using a knife to attack a motorcycle eventually leading to the vehicle catching on fire. Chillicothe Police had responded to the 700 block of Cowgill Street late Friday morning where officers were advised the 58-year-old male lived next door to the victim. Police surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the residence.
Comments / 0