FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol; 20-year-old accused
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed in Milwaukee crash during pursuit, 5 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 47, died in a crash during a police pursuit on Sunday night, Jan. 22. Police said the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. near 10th and Center and involved a vehicle stolen in an armed robbery. The driver of that vehicle collided with a black vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shootings; 2 dead, 2 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened early Monday morning, Jan. 23. A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man died as a result of the shootings. Around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Nash a 15-year-old boy was shot. Milwaukee police say no arrests have been...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Most Wanted Suspect Found Dead In Jail
One of the FBI’s most wanted suspects died in his Milwaukee jail cell over the weekend. No one is saying how Octaviano Juarez-Corro died. Guards found him dead Sunday morning. Juarez-Corro spent years on the run for the execution-style shooting of his estranged wife and four others in Milwaukee’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee jail death, former ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
WISN
Triple shooting in Milwaukee: One dead, another seriously injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near Sherman Boulevard and Hope Avenue. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene, a 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another woman, 23, is in stable condition. The medical examiner...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
Milwaukee police said two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot and seriously injured near 52nd and Clarke Saturday night. The 14-year-old later died.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE – Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 am, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fatally shot near McKinley and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 44, died at the scene of a shooting near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 separate Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 5 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened Sunday, Jan. 22. A double shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near 18th and Grant. A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital, expected to survive. A 16-year-old Milwaukee girl refused medical treatment that was available at the scene. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM
Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night-Saturday night. Three of the crimes happened on the Upper East side and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.
wlip.com
Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
seehafernews.com
Fourth Person Charged In Connection To Milwaukee Mailman’s Murder
A fourth suspect has been charged in connection to last month’s murder of a Milwaukee mailman. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth lied to investigators when she told them her home surveillance cameras weren’t working. They were, and prosecutors say they caught Aundre Cross delivering her mail a few...
Man charged, accused of shooting 2 Racine police officers during standoff
A man was recently charged after prosecutors say he shot two Racine police officers during a standoff Tuesday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot, wounded near 35th and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and wounded near 35th and Meinecke on Friday, Jan. 20. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
Suspect arrested: Man unloads 8 bullets on home with mother, kids inside
A Milwaukee mom says she can no longer go inside the house she once called home after it was shot at multiple times by a man she didn't know in broad daylight.
