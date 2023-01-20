Read full article on original website
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Big trade addresses WR, Bears add a QB
In less than a month, the NFL offseason will be in full swing. For now, we’re still in the rumor phase, but you better believe the Chicago Bears have plenty of suitors for that no. 1 overall pick. For those thinking the Bears will keep the pick, you are...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bears trade back twice (in top 2), land defensive stud in latest 2023 mock draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting in a prime position at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of leverage heading into the pre-draft process. Considering the Bears found their quarterback in Justin Fields, Poles will likely look to rack up additional draft...
The Chicago Bears must consider this fresh new free agent in 2023
The Chicago Bears had a terrible season in 2023. It was by design though as first-year GM Ryan Poles wants to build this thing the way that he believes is right. That means tearing the roster down to the bare minimum. Now, after being the worst team in the NFL...
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Bears Pick Georgia D-Lineman Jalen Carter
Bears pick Jalen Carter in NFL.com Mock Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Mock Draft season is truly upon us. And with the Chicago Bears owning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and "on the clock," so to speak, fans are going to be inundated with draft speculation.
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Bears Pick Alabama Pass Rusher Will Anderson
Bears pick Anderson in NFL.com Mock Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As NFL Mock Drafts are released, there seems to be a trend that the Chicago Bears will lean toward defense with that No. 1 overall pick. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks released his first mock draft after the NFL...
NBC Sports
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
Centre Daily
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns
The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
5 Chicago Cubs players facing uncertain futures after 2023
Heading into the 2023 season, the Chicago Cubs have improved on paper to the point that those players who were easily given a more significant role last season have been pushed down the pecking order to the point of uncertainty regarding their future in the organization. Most recently, we saw Anthony Kay get the axe before even throwing a pitch to make room for Trey Mancini. Though we are reaching the end of adding players via free agency, there is still the possibility of a trade that could shake things up. Regardless, the 40-man roster still needs to be finalized heading into Spring Training.
