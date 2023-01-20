ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Sports

Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans

There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick

The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Vice

The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns

The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

5 Chicago Cubs players facing uncertain futures after 2023

Heading into the 2023 season, the Chicago Cubs have improved on paper to the point that those players who were easily given a more significant role last season have been pushed down the pecking order to the point of uncertainty regarding their future in the organization. Most recently, we saw Anthony Kay get the axe before even throwing a pitch to make room for Trey Mancini. Though we are reaching the end of adding players via free agency, there is still the possibility of a trade that could shake things up. Regardless, the 40-man roster still needs to be finalized heading into Spring Training.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy