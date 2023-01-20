Read full article on original website
k105.com
Ryan Andrew Gilbey, 35
Ryan Andrew Gilbey, age 35, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023) in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on May 29, 1987 in Pinellas Park, Florida, the son of John and Patricia Kinney Gilbey. He was a farmer who loved all animals. He enjoyed any outdoor work and...
k105.com
Linda Gay Russell, 68
Linda Gay Russell, age 68, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Saturday, (January 21, 2023) in. She was born on November 10, 1954 in Clarkson, KY, (but Pine Knob has always been home to. her), the daughter of Wilma Dean Shain Carwile and the late Delmer Lewis Carwile. She worked as...
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
wevv.com
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
k105.com
Glasgow HS student suffers overdose at school
A Glasgow High School student suffered a drug overdose Friday morning at the school. The school was placed on lock down soon after 8:00 Friday morning after a female student overdosed. WNKY.com reports that a member of the Barren County Board of Education confirmed the student overdosed. The student was...
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.
WBKO
Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
wdrb.com
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman dies after sign crashes on top of car in Elizabethtown
A Columbia woman passed away after a restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on top of a car she was in during a wind storm last week. According to reports, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later passed away at the hospital. Lillian was in...
wkms.org
A 2-century-old Catholic convent is fighting for conservation in Ky.
For a 2-century-old Catholic convent outside Loretto, Ky., conservation is an act of faith. In a state where prosperity was forged in coal furnaces, the Sisters of Loretto have divested from fossil fuels, raise their own grass-fed beef through sustainable agriculture and protest the occasional pipeline. On Wednesday, the Sisters...
wnky.com
Glasgow High School placed on lock down, student suffers medical emergency
GLASGOW, Ky. – Friday morning, students at Glasgow High School were placed in lock down status. We’re learning that a student suffered a medical emergency. News 40 spoke to a member of the Barren County Board of Education who tells us a student suffered from a drug overdose.
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
Owensboro Burger Week Announces Exciting and Delicious Changes for 2023
The burger lovers have spoken and the City of Owensboro has listened. Burger Week is coming back town and, this year, will last even longer! Visit Owensboro just released the details of the 3rd Annual Owensboro Burger Week, which will take place March 3rd through the 11th. In 2021 and...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
You get a line, I'll get a pole - go with us to Grab, Kentucky
Grab-a-Hook Grill & Pay Lake is located in a little corner of Green County, called Grab. At Grab-a-Hook you can eat breakfast, lunch or dinner, fish, hang out and even shoot some pool. After talking to the owner it's clear that they pride themselves on being a place the entire family can hang out together.
wcluradio.com
County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay
GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
quicksie983.com
A Tanker Trunk Overturned In Nelson County Early Friday Morning
A tanker truck overturned in Nelson County early this morning. According to the Bardstown Fire Department, they were dispatched to the off ramp of Highway 150 to the Bluegrass Parkway to a tanker truck that lost half of its load of distillery slop. Crews were setting up damming to help slow the product from entering local creeks. The Environmental Protection Agency has been contacted per state regulations. The road is not closed but traffic could be impacted while the cleanup continues.
