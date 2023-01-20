ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

k105.com

Ryan Andrew Gilbey, 35

Ryan Andrew Gilbey, age 35, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023) in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on May 29, 1987 in Pinellas Park, Florida, the son of John and Patricia Kinney Gilbey. He was a farmer who loved all animals. He enjoyed any outdoor work and...
CLARKSON, KY
k105.com

Linda Gay Russell, 68

Linda Gay Russell, age 68, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Saturday, (January 21, 2023) in. She was born on November 10, 1954 in Clarkson, KY, (but Pine Knob has always been home to. her), the daughter of Wilma Dean Shain Carwile and the late Delmer Lewis Carwile. She worked as...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKR

Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes

Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Glasgow HS student suffers overdose at school

A Glasgow High School student suffered a drug overdose Friday morning at the school. The school was placed on lock down soon after 8:00 Friday morning after a female student overdosed. WNKY.com reports that a member of the Barren County Board of Education confirmed the student overdosed. The student was...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wkms.org

A 2-century-old Catholic convent is fighting for conservation in Ky.

For a 2-century-old Catholic convent outside Loretto, Ky., conservation is an act of faith. In a state where prosperity was forged in coal furnaces, the Sisters of Loretto have divested from fossil fuels, raise their own grass-fed beef through sustainable agriculture and protest the occasional pipeline. On Wednesday, the Sisters...
LORETTO, KY
WBKO

Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay

GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

A Tanker Trunk Overturned In Nelson County Early Friday Morning

A tanker truck overturned in Nelson County early this morning. According to the Bardstown Fire Department, they were dispatched to the off ramp of Highway 150 to the Bluegrass Parkway to a tanker truck that lost half of its load of distillery slop. Crews were setting up damming to help slow the product from entering local creeks. The Environmental Protection Agency has been contacted per state regulations. The road is not closed but traffic could be impacted while the cleanup continues.
NELSON COUNTY, KY

