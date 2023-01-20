Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car
Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
WIFR
Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday
MIDWEST (WIFR) - Circle K is offering a major discount for customers in Illinois on Friday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., more than 300 Circle K stores across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will offer 40 cents of fuel at the pump. “We hope the additional savings will make it...
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
How long can I park with my hazard lights on in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hazard lights have been an important part of driver safety since 1951, letting other drivers know of a potential emergency. However, many people might also use them to park for short amounts of time. The question is, are they legally allowed to? The short answer is no. Using hazard lights to […]
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
westkentuckystar.com
Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us
Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
Illinois Man Runs From Cops And Arrested For Going Over 100 MPH
This Illinois driver must've really had somewhere to go because the police clocked him going over 100 mph. Have you ever been driving along on the highway at a pretty good clip? Maybe, going around 85. Then a car flies by you. I immediately try to figure out how fast they're going. Back in the day, I was a passenger in a vehicle going around 100 mph. Personally, I will keep the cruise set at the most 80. I can't afford a ticket.
wmay.com
Springfield To Consider Ban On Motorized Surfboards On Lake
The city of Springfield will consider a ban on the use of motorized surfboards on Lake Springfield. The city says no such devices have received permits for use on the lake, but someone has inquired about doing so in the future. An ordinance up for consideration this month says the...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Well-known store chain opening new location in Illinois
A well-known and nostalgic store chain that has been around since 1988 is opening another new location in Illinois next month. Read on to learn more. Starting in early February, the popular store chain Play It Again Sports will start operations at its new Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to local reports.
wpsdlocal6.com
AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd
Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Forecast: Midweek Storm to Bring Accumulating Snow to Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong winter storm will develop over Texas on Tuesday and swing into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois. While the heaviest snow from this system is expected to remain east of the area, impactful accumulations are expected area wide.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Illinois?
We've been pretty lucky this winter with snow it's been very mild. Did I just jinx us? However, when it does snow do you have to legally shovel your walkway/sidewalks?. Well, the answer is kind of complicated because it's both yes and no. Let me explain. In the state of Illinois, it says:
fox32chicago.com
Starved Rock makes list of most 'Instagrammed' state parks in US
OGLESBY, Ill. - An Illinois state park is receiving some well-deserved recognition. Starved Rock has been named in the Top 10 of most "Instagrammed" state parks in the country. Research shows there are nearly 103,000 posts with the hashtag "StarvedRock." The state park came in at number seven on the...
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois
CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
Illinois Business Journal
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...
