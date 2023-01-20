ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car

Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday

MIDWEST (WIFR) - Circle K is offering a major discount for customers in Illinois on Friday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., more than 300 Circle K stores across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will offer 40 cents of fuel at the pump. “We hope the additional savings will make it...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us

Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
MISSOURI STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Man Runs From Cops And Arrested For Going Over 100 MPH

This Illinois driver must've really had somewhere to go because the police clocked him going over 100 mph. Have you ever been driving along on the highway at a pretty good clip? Maybe, going around 85. Then a car flies by you. I immediately try to figure out how fast they're going. Back in the day, I was a passenger in a vehicle going around 100 mph. Personally, I will keep the cruise set at the most 80. I can't afford a ticket.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
wmay.com

Springfield To Consider Ban On Motorized Surfboards On Lake

The city of Springfield will consider a ban on the use of motorized surfboards on Lake Springfield. The city says no such devices have received permits for use on the lake, but someone has inquired about doing so in the future. An ordinance up for consideration this month says the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd

Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Forecast: Midweek Storm to Bring Accumulating Snow to Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong winter storm will develop over Texas on Tuesday and swing into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois. While the heaviest snow from this system is expected to remain east of the area, impactful accumulations are expected area wide.
ILLINOIS STATE
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Starved Rock makes list of most 'Instagrammed' state parks in US

OGLESBY, Ill. - An Illinois state park is receiving some well-deserved recognition. Starved Rock has been named in the Top 10 of most "Instagrammed" state parks in the country. Research shows there are nearly 103,000 posts with the hashtag "StarvedRock." The state park came in at number seven on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois

CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
BEACH PARK, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million

Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...

