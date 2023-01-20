ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Comments / 46

Mouse65
3d ago

Goes to prove, its not about the child's confusion. Its all about the parents. What happens when your 1 year old "Terry" goes missing, and we don't even know if we are looking for a boy or girl. its unsafe.

Reply
40
Smdh
2d ago

lmao lol lol a baby can What?? Lol didn't know babies could think for themselves. Also you are either Male or Female. Can't change what you were born or DNA lol lol

Reply
17
Justin Magness
3d ago

Absolutely RIDICULOUS. Something needs to be done and done quickly in this country about a whole bunch of stuff!!!

Reply
42
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY Covid-19 Rate Nearly Double The New York State Average

Western New York has the highest COVID-19 7-day positive average in the entire state, almost double the statewide average. WNY has never been a leader when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, we always seem to have the highest rates. WNY actually has a rate twice that of...
96.9 WOUR

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings

Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
BUFFALO, NY
101.5 WPDH

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Blizzard Deaths Now At 47

Officials from Buffalo and Erie County have been working nearly non-stop to determine exactly how badly the Blizzard of '22 impacted Western New York. The once-in-a-lifetime storm that gripped large parts of the country has left more than 60 dead around the United States with a majority of those fatalities coming from Western New York. The storm dropped brought hurricane-force winds and dropped several feet of snow on the region.
BUFFALO, NY
Gothamist

A lot more than gas stoves: A deep dive into what NY must do to meet its climate law

Gas stoves sit on a long list of things, compiled by New York’s Climate Action Council, that need to be electrified for the state to meet its climate targets. The Climate Action Council, a 22-member state-appointed committee tasked with defining recommendations for the state’s climate law, believes there's still hope for New York to meet its goal. [ more › ]
101.5 WPDH

How to Help: New York State Wants to Make Their Signs Readable

If you are an avid outdoorsperson, you might already be familiar with many of the trails along the New York State Parks system. Congratulations, you are already a great resource to be able to assist, not only your fellow hikers, but also first-time users of these breathtaking trails. How can...
101.5 WPDH

How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime

Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy