ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WSB Radio

Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost ‘high ground’ in criticism over classified documents

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the “high ground” in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden’s situation and that of former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents.
WILMINGTON, DE
Channel 3000

FBI searches Biden’s Wilmington home and finds more classified materials

FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”
WILMINGTON, DE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy...
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Channel 3000

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans. Klain’s expected departure comes not...
IOWA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief

A breakdown in the federal aviation system earlier this month threw a spotlight on the absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for the chamber to confirm President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the agency. But key Senate Republicans have raised concerns about that nominee, […] The post Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Channel 3000

Opinion: Hypocrisy to the max on debt ceiling

So here we go again. Another dramatic, high-stakes debt ceiling debate is about to unfold. Not lost on the American people during these hypertension-inducing episodes is the stunning political hypocrisy revealed through debt ceiling kerfuffles. This cannot be overstated. Republican debt ceiling purists, who swore a blood oath never to...
Argus Leader

Gov. Kristi Noem's personal cellphone hacked, according to office

Gov. Kristi Noem is urging both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of her family's personal information, including her personal cell phone number. That phone number was hacked to make hoax calls, which she had no involvement in, according to the governor's office in a press release Monday. ...
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

Oregon launches abortion hotline offering free legal advice

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice to callers, moving to further defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and eliminated federal protections for the procedure. The state's Department of Justice announced...
OREGON STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Is mercy killing or euthanasia legal in Florida? Here's what you need to know

In January 2023 Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach, shot her husband to death. According to police, he asked her to, because he couldn't do it himself. "Apparently because (her husband) was terminally ill, they had a conversation about it and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago, that if he continued to take a turn for the worse, that … he wanted her to end this," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a press conference.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Channel 3000

Prosecutors say Brian Walshe searched online for, ‘Can you be charged with murder without a body?’ The law says you can

Ana Walshe — a Massachusetts mother of three who hasn’t been seen since the new year — is still missing, even as her husband was charged this week with her murder. Getting a murder conviction without a body may seem next to impossible. But with strong evidence — as prosecutors have argued they have against Brian Walshe — it’s not that rare, legal experts told CNN.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy