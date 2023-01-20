Read full article on original website
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Jerry Jones Speaks to Brett Maher After Missed Pregame Kicks
Maher was warming up for the Cowboys’ divisional-round game against the 49ers a week after missing four extra-point attempts. View the original article to see embedded media. After his historically woeful performance against the Buccaneers last week—in which he became the first kicker in NFL history to miss four...
Damar Hamlin attends first game since cardiac arrest, speaks to teammates: Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is attending his first game, less than three weeks removed from his on-field cardiac arrest, and reportedly spoke to his team in the locker room before kickoff on Sunday. Video from WROC’s AJ Feldman showed a person donning a...
Joe Buck Pranks Fan Who Apparently Thinks He Still Works for Fox
The famed broadcaster revealed the encounter on social media. Now that his first season at ESPN has concluded, Joe Buck has time off over the next few weeks. In the past, while with Fox Sports, Buck would have been working both this week and next to broadcast NFC playoff games. However, it doesn’t seem like everyone knows that Buck has switched networks.
Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott
He thinks Prescott’s mattress might be the culprit for his tough loss. Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.
LeBron James Says Son Bronny Is Good Enough to Play at Any College
The Lakers star weighed in on his son's college recruitment. Bronny James’s college recruitment is wrapping up, as the senior has reportedly narrowed down his choices to Ohio State, USC and Oregon. While those three teams are Bronny’s reported finalists—and the senior confirmed them as options—not each program has extended him an offer. However, LeBron James isn’t worried about that.
Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement to Raiders’ Hroniss Grasu
The couple both played their respective sports at the University of Oregon. Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu announced that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Hroniss Grasu, who is a center for the Raiders. Grasu proposed on Friday night with a heart made of roses and with candles in the...
