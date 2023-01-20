ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Bistro at the J opens to locals for Kosher dining experience

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XStVP_0kKlO3wM00

The Tucson Jewish Community Center , also known as the J, has opened a bistro for locals to enjoy a family-friendly Kosher dining experience.

"We wanted to take what we are able to offer at Cafe at the J every day and elevate it, providing our guests a fine-dining experience in a relaxed and communal environment where everyone feels welcome," said the J's Senior Director of Operations Monica Rosenbaum.

Starting with a grand opening Thursday, Jan. 19, the Bistro at the J will have its events every third Thursday through April in the J's ballroom from 5 - 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOK5f_0kKlO3wM00 Tucson Jewish Community Center

The J wanted to expand on the few kosher options in Tucson and include entrees with a variety of options such as vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan and a dedicated kids' menu.

"We got really amazing feedback on the quality of the meals and service, as well as the ambiance, from guests who joined us in December. Some even stayed the entire evening, chatting with new acquaintances and just enjoying themselves," expressed Rosenbaum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B33VJ_0kKlO3wM00 Tucson Jewish Community Center

More information, including a menu, can be found on the J's website .

"We were able to identify the need for something like this in Tucson, and are honored to be able to provide the space and support to make it happen," said the J's President and CEO Todd Rockoff.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New Location

It doesn’t take long for a successful restaurant to expand outward, opening secondary locations, often within the same city. Often, this is specifically because of how visitors enjoy the quality of the food. And yet, there are times when restaurant owners expand, without necessarily focusing on the sanitary conditions within their own building. It is why one local business, which not only failed its last health inspection but multiple inspections in the past two years, is set to expand and open a new location here in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Park Place | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

We start the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Tucson, with the Park Place shopping center . This place offers you the best options if you want to go shopping for something simple, some clothing, or a household item. On the other hand, you will also have entertainment areas, and a good food court that you cannot miss.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Tucson chef Maria Mazon explains the 'modern Mexican' food trend

Food trends from around the world often find their way to the United State. And just as often, they become the hot new trend. For example, in recent years we’ve seen the popularity of bubbly water Topo Chico spike, along with other elements of Mexican cuisine. Some restaurateurs have tried to capitalize on these trends, declaring their menus serve “modern Mexican” food.
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Return To The Longhorn Steakhouse: A Dining Review

Ms. Karen had ordered us some wine from Total Wines and it was my job to pick it up. So when Neighbor Roy and I were headed out to lunch one Friday in mid-December 2022, I chose a place that was near the wine store. As it turned out, it was a restaurant that Roy and I had been to a year earlier, Longhorn Steakhouse on Oracle Road in Tucson. Although we like to patronize local restaurants rather than national chains, we could not resist, as you will learn why.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World

On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Local organizations suing Tucson over ‘future’ homeless sweeps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is coming under fire from organizations that serve the area’s homeless population. One local organization claims the city is planning to sweep out the homeless population just before one of the area biggest annual events. According to Zaira Livier,...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲

In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show - Oracle Rd. 2023 - Early Open

Wholesale Pre-show dates January 21 - February 4 in Metal Building, 3 dealers. Jeanne's Rock Shop (Miracle Breeze Building) January 21- February 11th, 2023. January 21 - February 11, 2023 (TENT SHOW) Daily 10 am - 6 pm. Final day 10 am - 4 pm (Feb. 11, 2023) The RMGM...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy