Bistro at the J opens to locals for Kosher dining experience

The Tucson Jewish Community Center , also known as the J, has opened a bistro for locals to enjoy a family-friendly Kosher dining experience.

"We wanted to take what we are able to offer at Cafe at the J every day and elevate it, providing our guests a fine-dining experience in a relaxed and communal environment where everyone feels welcome," said the J's Senior Director of Operations Monica Rosenbaum.

Starting with a grand opening Thursday, Jan. 19, the Bistro at the J will have its events every third Thursday through April in the J's ballroom from 5 - 8 p.m.

The J wanted to expand on the few kosher options in Tucson and include entrees with a variety of options such as vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan and a dedicated kids' menu.

"We got really amazing feedback on the quality of the meals and service, as well as the ambiance, from guests who joined us in December. Some even stayed the entire evening, chatting with new acquaintances and just enjoying themselves," expressed Rosenbaum.

More information, including a menu, can be found on the J's website .

"We were able to identify the need for something like this in Tucson, and are honored to be able to provide the space and support to make it happen," said the J's President and CEO Todd Rockoff.

