Pueblo, CO

Mt. Carmel celebrates Pueblo’s veteran community

By Rebecca VanGorder
KXRM
 3 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a fundraising reception to honor veterans, military members, and their families on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event is taking place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to Pueblo community members.

Mt. Carmel provides numerous veteran services like family support in the form of non-clinical case management for supportive services including financial assistance, food security, connections to various community partners for education and legal aid, and more.

Courtesy: Mt. Carmel Veteran Services

Transition and employment services are also offered by Mt. Carmel at no cost to clients. The nonprofit also offers job fairs, networking events, employer days, and job search skills workshops.

Mt. Carmel also offers health and wellness services at the Colorado Springs location and will now be able to provide them at the new Pueblo location. The Pueblo office is located at 1925 East Orman Avenue.

The simple answer is that Mt. Carmel responded to a need. Mt. Carmel was founded in 2016 and began by supporting veterans in the Colorado Springs community. As Mt. Carmel grew and staff members became more aware of the need, the vision grew to serve veterans throughout Southern Colorado. The most recent census shows that nearly 14,000 veterans live in Pueblo and that veterans make up over 10% of the Pueblo population. Mt. Carmel and our community partners are here to serve Pueblo veterans and ensure they get the very best.

Sal Katz, Operations Manager

Katz has a passion for the veteran community as a combat veteran himself. He retired as a US Army Command Sergeant Major who served for over 32 years. After retiring he and his wife settled in Pueblo and have been there for over 10 years now. “Pueblo is my home, and I wholeheartedly believe Pueblo is the best community in all of Colorado,” Katz said.

According to Katz, Mt. Carmel partners with veteran organizations in Pueblo to serve local veterans. After opening, the Pueblo office saw higher turnouts to food distribution events than anticipated. Working with Care and Share food bank, Mt. Carmel did more distributions and provided more food to veterans.

Katz said, “We also provide transition and employment services to veterans. We have been paying particular attention to the average wage our veterans earn after utilizing our services. Veterans who come through our Transition and Employment department can expect a higher-than-average salary to provide for their families and thrive in the Pueblo community.”

Looking forward, Katz said he was excited about the Pueblo office celebrating its first birthday and the expansion into a larger office at St. Mary Corwin Hospital. With the new office, Mt. Carmel will be able to offer other health and wellness services.

“We want veterans to seek help if needed. We want veterans to know that we’re all in this together and you are not alone. I would encourage any Pueblo veteran to visit our office – even just to say hello – to meet our staff and see what support is available,” Katz said.

