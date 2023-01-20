BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Police used a GPS tracker in stolen bills to track down a man they suspected of robbing a local bank on Tuesday. At around 12:30 P.M., officers heard reports of a bank robbery at the TD Bank at 250 Cambridge Street in Boston. A witness later told police that a man walked into the bank and wrote “I have a bomb on me give me 3,000 in hundreds” on a deposit slip before passing it to the teller. The teller then gave the man about $2,000 and he left, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden's office.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO