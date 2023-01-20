Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
whdh.com
Methuen police respond to barricaded subject
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department and its law enforcement partners are at the scene of a home where an individual has barricaded themselves inside. Shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday, Methuen Police responded to a home on Arabian Drive for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location. Methuen Police have reason to believe that the suspect, who is alone inside the residence, is armed.
whdh.com
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck man at Mass. & Cass in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A search is underway for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Boston late Friday night and fled the scene, police said. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Police identify vehicle of interest in hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a vehicle of interest in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man Friday night. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
whdh.com
Boston police officer injured making arrest after protesters deface Common bandstand
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured after being assaulted while responding to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand late Saturday night that resulted in two arrested. Officers responding to the Parkman Bandstand around 9:30 p.m. found an individual defacing the monument with spray paint. The tagging read...
whdh.com
Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on I-290 in Worcester Sunday night. Police say a car and a van were involved in the crash. The car went off the road with more significant damage. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell, who police identified as Jared Dowell, is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following an incident overnight. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, where an area was blocked off with crime scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on one house in particular. The incident was first reported...
whdh.com
Police: 60-year-old Fall River shooting victim in ‘stable condition’
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a 60-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Fall River Saturday is in stable condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fall River police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, anti-police graffiti
"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." Representative Katherine Clark’s daughter was arrested Saturday in Boston and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of personal property, and damage of property using graffiti. Boston Police referred...
whdh.com
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 60-year-old man in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he shot a 60-year-old man in Fall River on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported shooting on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fall River police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
whdh.com
Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
whdh.com
Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter arraigned on assault, vandalism charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday morning on assault and vandalism charges in connection with a protest Saturday night on Boston common. Riley Dowell, 23, who was born as Jared Dowell and now uses the pronouns she/her,...
whdh.com
Witness: Driver struck person in wheelchair at Mass. & Cass in Boston, kept going
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a witness says a person in a wheelchair was struck in a crosswalk late Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene. Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the...
iheart.com
Boston Police Used GPS Tracker To Find Man Suspected Of Robbing TD Bank
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Police used a GPS tracker in stolen bills to track down a man they suspected of robbing a local bank on Tuesday. At around 12:30 P.M., officers heard reports of a bank robbery at the TD Bank at 250 Cambridge Street in Boston. A witness later told police that a man walked into the bank and wrote “I have a bomb on me give me 3,000 in hundreds” on a deposit slip before passing it to the teller. The teller then gave the man about $2,000 and he left, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden's office.
liveboston617.org
73-Year-Old Killed in Cold Blooded Hit-and-Run on Meth Mile Friday
At approximately 22:45 hours on Friday, January 20, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers from both C-6 and D-4 responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a car on the corner of Cass Boulevard and Mass Avenue. The struck pedestrian who was either in or with a wheelchair according to sources on the scene.
whdh.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in Acton under investigation after pedestrian struck dies of injuries
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a van in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. Interim Police Chief James Cogan said officers and Acton Fire Department crews were originally called to the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Police release new photos of woman missing out of East Boston
Police said Reina Morales Rojas, a mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 26. Boston police have released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman missing since November. Thursday’s update also corrected the spelling of Morales Rojas’s first name from a previous release. The...
