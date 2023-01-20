ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AR

KTLO

MHHS splits basketball games at Greenwood

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Friday as they went to Greenwood. The Bombers won the boys’ game over the Bulldogs 63-51. The game was kept close early on as Mountain Home ended the opening quarter with a two-point lead. The Bombers started inching further away as they went into the locker room up nine at the break, and they eventually picked up the double digit victory.
A First for Arkansas Baseball Media, A Typo Corrected, Roster Outlook & More Heading into 2023 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month away from his 21st Opening Day in charge of the Arkansas baseball program, Dave Van Horn isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Aside from the No. 1 recruiting class he’s signed for the 2024 season and the state-of-the-art facilities now at his disposal, the 62-year-old coach still seems to be having fun doing what he’s done for well over half his life.
Some new offers go out at Arkansas' Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
Cody Taylor talks Arkansas' Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-3, 280, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
KTLO

Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson

The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Tuesday snow

Winter Storm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah [OK] from Tuesday 12PM till Wednesday 6AM. Patchy fog with cold temperatures Monday morning. Increasing clouds through the day, mild temps. Rain changes over to snow Tuesday. Light rain arrives Tuesday morning. Rain...
KOKI FOX 23

Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
residentnewsnetwork.com

Langford Says “Here Am I, Send Me”

William Carey once said, “I’m not afraid of failure; I’m afraid of succeeding at things that don’t matter.” For Mansfield junior, Dakota Langford, the one thing that matters most is spreading the word of God around the world. Langford was recently presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to attend a week-long mission trip to Madrid, Spain. First Students (the student ministry of First Baptist Monticello) is partnering with other churches around the state on what is called a GO Impact trip with the International Mission Board (IMB). GO Impact trips were created by the IMB specifically for youth to be sent to spread the Gospel. The IMB is a Christian missionary society affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention(SBC). During this trip, they will be working with ESL students of all ages and backgrounds.
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Arkansas Outside

Wilson Park improvement projects to kick off next week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of Fayetteville’s most popular parks will see several changes this year aimed at providing an even more enjoyable visitor experience. Several projects that will improve Wilson Park are set to begin next week. These projects include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a new promenade, and a new creek crossing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

