William Carey once said, “I’m not afraid of failure; I’m afraid of succeeding at things that don’t matter.” For Mansfield junior, Dakota Langford, the one thing that matters most is spreading the word of God around the world. Langford was recently presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to attend a week-long mission trip to Madrid, Spain. First Students (the student ministry of First Baptist Monticello) is partnering with other churches around the state on what is called a GO Impact trip with the International Mission Board (IMB). GO Impact trips were created by the IMB specifically for youth to be sent to spread the Gospel. The IMB is a Christian missionary society affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention(SBC). During this trip, they will be working with ESL students of all ages and backgrounds.

MANSFIELD, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO