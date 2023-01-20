Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
KTLO
MHHS splits basketball games at Greenwood
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Friday as they went to Greenwood. The Bombers won the boys’ game over the Bulldogs 63-51. The game was kept close early on as Mountain Home ended the opening quarter with a two-point lead. The Bombers started inching further away as they went into the locker room up nine at the break, and they eventually picked up the double digit victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trajan Jeffcoat, former Mizzou DL, announces SEC West transfer destination
Trajan Jeffcoat, a former star Mizzou DE, won’t be heading too far after entering the transfer portal a few weeks ago. Jeffcoat, who originally announced he would be returning in 2023, entered the portal and will now play at Arkansas next season, per his personal Twitter account. This is...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. back with teammates at practice facility, back on the bench for Ole Miss game
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee management) was back with his Razorbacks teammates at the practice facility this week and he’ll be back on the bench with the team for Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a source.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
bestofarkansassports.com
Devo’s Sharp-Shooting, Blunt Comments About Refs + Other Insights from Ole Miss Win
FAYETTEVILLE — Seemingly overnight, Davonte Davis has become one of the best 3-point shooters for Arkansas basketball. The junior knocked down another 3 of 5 from beyond the arc in a 69-57 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, helping the No. 25 Razorbacks snap their four-game skid. Those shots...
bestofarkansassports.com
A First for Arkansas Baseball Media, A Typo Corrected, Roster Outlook & More Heading into 2023 Season
FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month away from his 21st Opening Day in charge of the Arkansas baseball program, Dave Van Horn isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Aside from the No. 1 recruiting class he’s signed for the 2024 season and the state-of-the-art facilities now at his disposal, the 62-year-old coach still seems to be having fun doing what he’s done for well over half his life.
nwahomepage.com
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
nwahomepage.com
Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-3, 280, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reflects on his updated expectations for Sam Pittman and Arkansas
Paul Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX on Monday morning on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show and shared some thoughts on Arkansas and Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, and now enter 2023 with a pair of new coordinators.
Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Tuesday snow
Winter Storm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah [OK] from Tuesday 12PM till Wednesday 6AM. Patchy fog with cold temperatures Monday morning. Increasing clouds through the day, mild temps. Rain changes over to snow Tuesday. Light rain arrives Tuesday morning. Rain...
Charges removed for former Razorback Slusher
The charges for former Arkansas Razorback Myles Slusher will be removed from his record as long as he doesn't have any new offenses.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
KOKI FOX 23
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Langford Says “Here Am I, Send Me”
William Carey once said, “I’m not afraid of failure; I’m afraid of succeeding at things that don’t matter.” For Mansfield junior, Dakota Langford, the one thing that matters most is spreading the word of God around the world. Langford was recently presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to attend a week-long mission trip to Madrid, Spain. First Students (the student ministry of First Baptist Monticello) is partnering with other churches around the state on what is called a GO Impact trip with the International Mission Board (IMB). GO Impact trips were created by the IMB specifically for youth to be sent to spread the Gospel. The IMB is a Christian missionary society affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention(SBC). During this trip, they will be working with ESL students of all ages and backgrounds.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Sebastian County man
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.
Wilson Park improvement projects to kick off next week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of Fayetteville’s most popular parks will see several changes this year aimed at providing an even more enjoyable visitor experience. Several projects that will improve Wilson Park are set to begin next week. These projects include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a new promenade, and a new creek crossing.
