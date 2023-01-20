Read full article on original website
Labour will reconnect ‘tarnished UK’ with European allies, says Lammy
Labour will make closer cooperation with Europe across security, trade and foreign policy a central plank of a plan to reconnect “a tarnished UK” with its closest allies, David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, will say in a landmark speech designed to mark out the diplomatic mission of a future Labour government.
Economic barometer warns that a US recession could come soon
CNN — A key barometer for the health of the economy continues to flash a recession warning sign, indicating a downturn is in store for the US in the near future. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index declined for the 10th consecutive month, falling in December by 1% to 110.5. Economists were expecting a decline of 0.7%, according to Refinitiv.
Nearly 220 million people in Pakistan without power after countrywide outage
CNN — A nationwide power outage in Pakistan left nearly 220 million people without electricity on Monday, threatening to cause havoc in the South Asian nation already grappling with fuel shortages in the winter months. The country's Ministry of Energy said in a statement the country's National Grid went...
Iran's regime is trying to execute its way out of trouble
CNN — The cries of the women outside a Tehran courthouse swell to a collective wail. The gathering is reminiscent of a vigil, but it is one of the vestiges of a nationwide uprising that has all but died down after the Iranian judiciary's breathless handing down of death sentences in recent weeks.
Webb telescope peers into the frozen heart of a space cloud
CNN — The James Webb Space Telescope peered inside a wispy molecular cloud located 630 light-years away and spied ices made of different elements. Molecular clouds are interstellar groupings of gas and dust where hydrogen and carbon monoxide molecules can form. Dense clumps within these clouds can collapse to form young stars called protostars.
Here's what will happen to the economy as the debt ceiling drama deepens
CNN — After the United States hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, the Treasury Department is now undertaking "extraordinary measures" to keep paying the government's bills. A default could be catastrophic, causing "irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans and global financial stability," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned.
Did the economy end 2022 with a bang or a whimper?
CNN — Recession alarm bells are sounding. But are they premature?. Yes, retail sales tumbled in December as inflation took its toll on consumers. The manufacturing sector is contracting. And several prominent CEOs are talking about the increased likelihood of a downturn during recent quarterly earnings conference calls. But...
New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins bids to replace Jacinda Ardern as PM
CNN — Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's education minister, is bidding to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, after her shock resignation announcement earlier this week. Hipkins emerged as the only candidate to be nominated for the leadership of the ruling Labour party on Saturday morning. The Labour Party caucus...
Discovery in India reveals intimate details about lives of some of the largest dinosaurs
CNN — To pry open the mysteries of our planet's past, scientists typically study rocks and fossilized bones. Eggs are an often overlooked but extremely rich source of information, with birds, reptiles, dinosaurs and a few oddball mammals laying them on land for more than 200 million years. Rare...
Egg shortage sends New Zealanders rushing to buy their own hens
CNN — Eggs have soared in cost around the world over the past year as avian flu decimated chicken flocks and fallout from Russia's war with Ukraine raised the prices of energy and animal feed. In the United States, egg prices have far surpassed the increase in other grocery...
Russian Agents Suspected of Directing Far-Right Group to Mail Bombs in Spain
WASHINGTON — American and European officials believe that Russian military intelligence officers directed associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out a recent letter bomb campaign in Spain whose most prominent targets were the prime minister, the defense minister and foreign diplomats, according to U.S. officials.
