WNEM
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 23
The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Jeffery Bean, M.F.A., won the National Chapbook competition!. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Expand in Genesee Co.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 23rd
Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan. Castle Museum opens new exhibit profiling Roethke family greenhouse.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 20th
State police decided they will stick with vehicles with four wheels when it comes to crime scenes and enforcing the rules of the road. Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, January 22
A new exhibit in town shows how an old Saginaw greenhouse inspired Pulitzer prize-winning poet Theodore Roethke. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast.
WNEM
Freeland business brings pallet liquidation trend to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan. It’s where you pay a set price for a pallet of random objects ranging from candy to air fryers, and more. Sometimes the contents are worth more than the set price, but you have to buy...
abc12.com
Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Hyperallergic
As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers
Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
Catholic Charities to host clothing drive Jan. 30 in Flint
FLINT, MI - Catholic Charities’ Center for Hope will host an undergarment event later this month. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot at the Center of Hope, 812 Root Street in Flint, people can drop off new undergarment donations. People can donate...
WNEM
Former director of Bay City’s public safety charged
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety has been charged following a citizen complaint. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administrative leave after the city received a complaint from a resident about an incident that happened on Sept. 17. In a...
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday morning, January 21
The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. GM investment expected to positively impact local economy.
WNEM
State approves funding for Flint development project
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint. The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.
WNEM
Love to Cook Club
GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant.
WNEM
Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations. The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
WNEM
St. Laurent Brothers for sale
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. GM announces $918M investment. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. General Motors announced a...
WNEM
Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said 40 percent of that money has already been spent on what city...
Davison man who poisoned wife’s cereal wants new trial
FLINT, MI – A Davison man sentenced to life in prison in December 2021 after poisoning his wife’s cereal with a lethal dose of heroin has requested a new trial. Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt on Monday, Jan. 23, will decide whether to grant Jason Thomas Harris, 48, a new trial on the grounds that Harris received ineffective counsel at his November 2021 trial on charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
WNEM
Police: Genesee Twp. woman killed in crash
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Burton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in Genesee Township. On Monday, Jan. 23 about 5:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road near Bristol Road. The vehicle was freshly damaged, police said. After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the car was involved in a deadly crash.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
