Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
Demolition begins on north Toledo building where teen died in 2016
TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell has been fighting for over six years to see the north Toledo building he fell to his death in torn down. The demolition of the vacant Rosemary Apartments on North Detroit and Phillips avenues has been "a long time coming," Kerri Sorrell, Joshua's mother, said after the first swing of the wrecking ball hit the structure.
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
Police say two ran after a two-vehicle crash Saturday
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department is looking for two people who ran from the scene of a crash Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash occurred on West Trenton Avenue and Bolton Street between a Dodge Durango and a 24-year-old from Brownsburge, IN, FPD says. The 24-year-old and a...
BG Police Division responds to assault inside gas station
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a fight inside Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., Sunday around 2:30 a.m. Three patrons in the store reported that an unknown man had punched another man in the face after he came to the aid of a woman who was being insulted by two men. The victim had a cut on the right side of his lip.
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
How much snow will northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan get on Wednesday?
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather Team has the latest forecast regarding anticipated snowfall accumulations ahead of Wednesday's ALERT DAY. The heaviest snow will pass through northwest Ohio, bringing four to seven inches of snow to the region. Southeast Michigan and areas southeast of Findlay can expect three to five inches of snow.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
Body Found in Pond in Findlay
A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
OSHP: Michigan man, woman charged with fentanyl possession after traffic stop
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan man and woman face felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized fentanyl worth approximately $27,450 in a traffic stop in Hancock County on Jan. 11. Robert Lee Smith, 48, and Aisha Cochran, 45, both of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, were charged...
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
Lightning strike causes fire at nursing and rehab center in Willard; all residents accounted for, schools closed Friday
WILLARD, Ohio — Officials are investigating following a fire at a Huron County nursing and rehab facility Thursday evening. Blossom Healthcare Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on East Howard Street became "engulfed in flames" as severe storms were making their way through the area, building operator Fisher-Titus confirmed. Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene, along with several employees from the company.
Infrared drone used to track down distraught driver after crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 24-year-old North Olmsted man was tracked down after crashing his car by law enforcement using a drone with infrared capabilities Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Sandusky Post responded to a reported crash on state Route 2 near...
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
Rossford intersection to close for water line repair Monday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A popular intersection in Rossford will be closed for construction work Monday. Repairs are scheduled for Glenwood Road at Elm Tree Road from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. The road closure is for water line repairs, according to a notice from Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
BG Police called to Walmart for employee reportedly threatening to harm co-worker and himself
Bowling Green Police Division responded Thursday at 3:31 a.m. to Walmart for an employee who had reportedly threatened another employee and threatened to harm himself. The 21-year-old employee was being terminated from his job for reportedly threatening to use a firearm to hurt a co-worker, when the employee also threatened to take his own life. Officers took the man to the police station, where he was met by a mental health professional from Unison. He was then transported up to St. Charles Hospital.
19-year-old arrested, charged with killing two in stolen vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with a second degree felony after police say he stole a car and caused a crash in November that killed two people. Police claim Khrishawyn Jaynes was operating a stolen 2020 Dodge Charger on Nov. 28, travelling 66 mph...
