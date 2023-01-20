Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Local business hosts community plant swap
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A plant swap is a non-traditional but unique way to bring members of the community together. Uprooted in downtown Rapid City hosted their monthly plant swap Saturday. The free event invited members of the community to visit the shop and swap out their plants for...
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Creamy, Spicy Chicken Thighs
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and...
kotatv.com
Deadwood History explores the Lunar New Year and the town’s Chinese history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, is a 15-day celebration that began Jan. 22 and ends Feb. 5. This year is the Year of the Rabbit, which is a symbol of hope and long life. Deadwood is known for its rich gold rush...
newscenter1.tv
“Burn beetle burn”: Check out 32 photos from the 10th annual Burning Beetle event in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – “Burn beetle burn.” That was the chant that echoed down the street as people marched with torches for the 10th annual Burning Beetle event, celebrating efforts to get rid of the bug that has devastated so much of the pine forests in the Black Hills.
kotatv.com
Local celebrity Gary Mule Deer, inducted into Grand Ole Opry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The former home of the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium welcomed its 229th and 230th members, Gary Mule Deer and Henry Cho. They were welcomed in by Marty Stuart, a 30-year member and musician on Jan. 6. Gary Mule Deer was born in Deadwood, to...
kotatv.com
Burn... Beetle... Burn!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday, people headed down to Custer to participate in their Burning Beetle celebration. The annual event was created to help people come to terms with the Pine Beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest. And for the past 11 years, the community of...
newscenter1.tv
Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City
Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
newscenter1.tv
10 things to know about the upcoming Deadwood Snocross Showdown at the Days of ’76 Event Complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the 11th year, professional snowmobile racing is back in Deadwood for the Snocross Showdown. Here’s what you should know about the event:. The city has been stockpiling snow throughout the year at the Days of ’76 Event Complex in preparation for the event.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. shooting
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Rapid City plant swap. Updated:...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
kotatv.com
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and...
KEVN
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
newscenter1.tv
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante: Bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the Black Hills
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante located in downtown Rapid City is owned by Alessio Sabatino and Jimena Scarfone. Alessio is from Rome, Jimena from northeast Italy, and they moved to Rapid City two years ago and opened the restaurant that features authentic Italian cuisine. “We are proud to make everything fresh...
kotatv.com
Indoor soccer on display at Winter Classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It may be too cold to play soccer outdoors, but the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club has brought the game indoors for their first tournament of the year. Ben Burns took a trip to the Monument to find out more about this year’s Winter Classic.
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
KEVN
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
kotatv.com
Douglas High School seeks new JROTC recruits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fewer students are joining The Douglas High School Air Force JROTC program which can be a problem for the funding. Covid has put a major strain on many things throughout our society, and close to home the Douglas Air Force JROTC is feeling that strain as well.
kotatv.com
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wild Springs Solar Project has officially broken ground in Pennington County. This marks the largest solar project in South Dakota to date. The 128 MW Wild Springs Solar project, announced in 2020, marks Western South Dakota’s first step into large-scale solar utility. Ames Construction was selected as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction partner, which is expected to create 250 jobs during peak construction.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
South Middle School construction moves forward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues. As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.
Comments / 0