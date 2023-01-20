Read full article on original website
Noon Notebook: T & R Birthing Books helps local authors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - T & R Birthing Books is a local publishing house aiming to help both established and aspiring authors. The publishing house works with local authors as well as others around the U.S. The organization also hosts writing classes to help soon-to-be authors jumpstart their careers. In...
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock ended 2022 with a 2.9% unemployment rate
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of December 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 2.9 percent in December, down from 3.1 percent in November. An estimated 163,800 residents...
Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show
Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
Lubbock: These are Three Questions You Should Ask If You Get Fired
Although the height of layoff season is technically behind us, there is always a risk of being terminated. No matter how good of an employee you are, how long you’ve been working there, or how loyal you are to the company, you could still be at risk. Especially when...
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
‘Pantex Science Bowl’ hosts’ middle school regional competition
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The “Pantex Science Bowl” for regional middle schools took place on Saturday at the AmTech Career Academy. According to a Pantex Facebook post the winner of the middle school regional “Pantex Science Bowl” is JT Hutchinson Middle School Team 1 from Lubbock. Bonham Middle School Team 1 won second place and […]
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away
Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
fox34.com
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Clerk ‘visibly shaken up’ in Yesway armed robbery, LPD report said
According to the police report in Lubbock, a robber came into the Yesway location while holding a firearm partially concealed in a shoulder bag.
Syphilis cases on the rise in Lubbock County, health officials say; take a look at the numbers
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Health Department held a Board of Health meeting on Friday to discuss the uptick in syphilis cases in Lubbock County. Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health with the Lubbock Health Department, said that the number of Syphilis cases were the highest numbers they’ve seen in Lubbock County. “We will probably have […]
‘It’s very disappointing and concerning:’ Emergency meeting held over potential batch plant in North Lubbock community
LUBBOCK, Texas— A recently filed permit caused residents of the North Lubbock Neighborhood association to call an emergency action meeting Thursday night at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Neighborhood members showed up to contest what they thought was the construction of a new batch plant in their area. Minutes before the meeting began, the company that […]
everythinglubbock.com
Beloved Lubbock bakery awarded first ever “Chair’s Choice” by Chamber of Commerce
Marsha James’ dream of owning a bakery started more than 23 years ago in her Lubbock kitchen, where she painstakingly cultivated it for 17 years. Eventually, she was able to move into a brick and mortar location at 1106 Ave. J, supported by her husband Mike and 3 children.
