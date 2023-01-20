Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
New Mexico act proposal would require schools to offer Holocaust, genocide studies
A New Mexico Representative is trying to make sure students are educated about genocides.
Lawmakers focus on protecting New Mexico children
"I think that one thing that is very clear that all New Mexico can see is that CYFD is failing as an agency," said Senator Crystal Diamond.
travellemming.com
25 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico (in 2023)
I’ve extensively traveled through the Southwest and in this guide, I share the absolute best places to visit in New Mexico!. Read on to learn about the most popular New Mexico attractions, including Santa Fe, Roswell, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. I also cover lesser-known spots, like where to find hot springs, sample New Mexico wines, and see otherworldly landscapes.
KOAT 7
Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
proclaimerscv.com
Be Informed About New Mexico’s Taxation Changes
In New Mexico, the deadline for personal income tax is April 2023. There are some changes happening, including that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on their 2022 social security retirement benefits. This exemption is available for people who have an adjusted gross income of under $100,000 up to $150,000 or above. Also, married couples that file jointly must have an adjusted gross income of at least $70,000 (Segarra, 2023).
Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer
Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents
New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”
Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security
Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.
rrobserver.com
Storm’s Leah Futey wins another Gatorade honor
The leader of the pack, Leah Futey (800) took the lead early in the Class 5A race at Albuquerque Academy in November and never relinquished it. (Herron photo) Cleveland High School’s Leah Futey has been named today by Gatorade as its 2022 Cross Country Player of the Year in New Mexico.
kunm.org
Historic land and water conservation proposal to be introduced in Roundhouse
During her State of the State address, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed a huge land and water conservation initiative that, if approved by lawmakers, would be the first in New Mexico’s history. Brittany Fallon is the Western Lands Senior Policy Manager with the Western Resource Advocates. She spoke with...
edgewood.news
Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history
Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
NAVAJO NATION - The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Jan. 20, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office.
ladailypost.com
Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes
Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits
The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
Bird deaths over New Mexico possibly due to climate change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers are studying a 2020 incident in which thousands of migratory birds dropped dead over New Mexico, possibly due to climate change. Hundreds of millions of birds fly south in the winter and north in the summer, but recent studies by...
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
Most valuable crops grown in New Mexico
(STACKER) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of […]
