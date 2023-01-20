ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAT 7

Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
travellemming.com

25 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico (in 2023)

I’ve extensively traveled through the Southwest and in this guide, I share the absolute best places to visit in New Mexico!. Read on to learn about the most popular New Mexico attractions, including Santa Fe, Roswell, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. I also cover lesser-known spots, like where to find hot springs, sample New Mexico wines, and see otherworldly landscapes.
KOAT 7

Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
proclaimerscv.com

Be Informed About New Mexico’s Taxation Changes

In New Mexico, the deadline for personal income tax is April 2023. There are some changes happening, including that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on their 2022 social security retirement benefits. This exemption is available for people who have an adjusted gross income of under $100,000 up to $150,000 or above. Also, married couples that file jointly must have an adjusted gross income of at least $70,000 (Segarra, 2023).
The 74

Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer

Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents

New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security

Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.
rrobserver.com

Storm’s Leah Futey wins another Gatorade honor

The leader of the pack, Leah Futey (800) took the lead early in the Class 5A race at Albuquerque Academy in November and never relinquished it. (Herron photo) Cleveland High School’s Leah Futey has been named today by Gatorade as its 2022 Cross Country Player of the Year in New Mexico.
edgewood.news

Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history

Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
ladailypost.com

Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes

Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
newsfromthestates.com

New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits

The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
KRQE News 13

Most valuable crops grown in New Mexico

(STACKER) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of […]
