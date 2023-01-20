Daniel Steverson drives toward the basket. He led the second-half comeback, scoring 17 of his team-high 18 along the way. (Herron photo) Whether it was Cleveland High’s greatest comeback in history or not, the Storm’s remarkable second-half rally to deny No. 1 Volcano Vista a shot at the state’s record for consecutive wins (53 is the mark) won’t soon be forgotten.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO