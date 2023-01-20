Read full article on original website
Storm’s Leah Futey wins another Gatorade honor
The leader of the pack, Leah Futey (800) took the lead early in the Class 5A race at Albuquerque Academy in November and never relinquished it. (Herron photo) Cleveland High School’s Leah Futey has been named today by Gatorade as its 2022 Cross Country Player of the Year in New Mexico.
Storm’s second-half rally erases 22-point deficit, leads to big district W
Daniel Steverson drives toward the basket. He led the second-half comeback, scoring 17 of his team-high 18 along the way. (Herron photo) Whether it was Cleveland High’s greatest comeback in history or not, the Storm’s remarkable second-half rally to deny No. 1 Volcano Vista a shot at the state’s record for consecutive wins (53 is the mark) won’t soon be forgotten.
