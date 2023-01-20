Read full article on original website
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 15 to January 21
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, January 15 to January 21!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 15 to January 21. Assumption Royals Girls Basketball (nominated online) – Assumption(14-1, 9-0 Marawood Conference South) is poised for a postseason run, and the Royals’ lone blemish is a 35-22 decision to Neillsville, ranked #1 in the OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings.
Bonduel at the Top: Central Wisconsin Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Central Wisconsin – East – 2022-23 Regular Season.
Pacelli Boys Basketball Dumps Rosholt
Pacelli thrashed Rosholt in CWC Boys Basketball, 69-25. Cam Schurk led Pacelli with 23 points, and Jaydon Awe added 18 points. Pacelli scoring: Van Order 12, Burch 2, Schurk 23, Awe 18, Miller 3, Flaker 2, Flees 5, Eckendorf 4.
Phillips and Athens at the Top: Marawood Conference North Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Marawood Conference North Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Mosinee Girls Move to 6-2 in GNC with Win over Antigo
Mosinee downed Antigo 69-58 in GNC Girls Basketball. Mosinee scoring: Selle 7, Baars 6, Kramer 8, Wayerski 9, Fitzgeral 12, Jirschele 21, Munoz 6. Antigo scoring: Zwirschitz 7, Arlen 9, Krueger 4, Czerneski 7, Malone 3, Schlieve 26.
Pacelli Co-op Hockey Defeats WSFLG Blizzard
Pacelli Co-op Hockey Defeats WSFLG Blizzard
Fall Creek, McDonell Central at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference West Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Cloverbelt Conference West Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Port Edwards Boys Basketball Takes Down Almond-Bancroft
Port Edwards trimmed Almond-Bancroft 43-40 in CWC Boys Basketball. Ayden Phillips led the Eagles with 15 points. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 7, Pratt 2, Lamb 8, Phillips 15, Stiles 2, Omernick 6. Port Edwards scoring: Tranel 8, Beck 16, Gibbs 12, Mock 2, Tranel 3, Parker 2.
Marshfield Boys Gallop Past Merrill
Brooks Hinson and Luke LeMoine had 18 points apiece as Marshfield downed Merrill in WVC Boys Basketball, 65-46. LeMoine led the Tigers with 11 rebounds. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 18, Kurth 4, Hinson 18, Lee 5, Meverden 3, Pohl 8, Hanson 9. Wausau East Baade 6, Pieper 6, Pieper 2, Glisch...
Pacelli Outscored by St. Mary’s Springs in Shootout
St. Mary’s Springs defeated Pacelli in a nonconference shootout, 99-78. Pacelli was led by Jaydon Awe’s 27 points, and Cam Schurk added 17 points for the Cardinals. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 2, Birrenkott 6, Van Order 13, Burch 2, Schurk 17, Awe 27, Flaker 2, Flees 2, Eckendorf 7.
Stevens Point in the Lead: Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Marathon Boys Basketball Holds Back Athens
Marathon held off Athens in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 76-65. Aiden Janke led Athens with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Connor Scheahan added 17 points for the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 8, Wolf 1, Schaer 14, Komarek 3, Janke 22. Marathon stats will be added when made available.
Auburndale Boys Basketball Turns Back Rib Lake
The Auburndale Boys Basketball Team turned back Rib Lake in Marawood Conference play, 78-60. Alex Willfahrt had 25 points and Lucas Yeske added 16 points to lead Auburndale. Willfahrt and Mason White Eagle each pulled own 8 rebounds for the Eagles. Rib Lake scoring: Sutherland 3, Blomberg 16, Vlach 3,...
Minsaas Has Hot Hand in Marshfield Win over Oshkosh West
The Marshfield Tigers took down Oshkosh West in nonconference girls basketball, 58-42. Danielle Minsaas was 7 of 10 and 3 of 6 from three-point territory, scoring 29 points to lead Marshfield. Marshfield scoring: Kolbeck 7, Minsaas 29, Grancorvitz 3, Schueller 4, Bousum 15.
Dux, Sebesta-Opelt, Zschernitz Pace Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal Wrestlers at Sparta Invitational
Sparta Invitational Results for Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal. Luke Dux (19-0) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal) 19-0 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal) 19-0 won by fall over Xavier Denman (Monona Grove/McFarland) 11-10 (Fall 1:19) Semifinal – Luke...
Marshfield Hockey Thumps Northland Pines
Marshfield defeated Northland Pines 8-2 in Boys Hockey. Marshfield had goals from Noah Peterson(2), Tyler Reissman(2), Jacek Mancheski, Brody Peterson, Judd Higgins and Tanner Shortt. Northland Pines goals came from Griffin Kenning and Luke Wessel. Cole Halvorsen stopped 15 shots on goal for Marshfield. Northland Pines’ Eli Kerner had 17...
Central Wisconsin Storm(#2) Mosinee(#5) Lakeland(#6) among Wisconsin’s Best in WI Prep Hockey Team Rankings(Jan 16)
Three area teams are ranked among the state's top hockey teams by Wisconsin Prep Hockey. Central Wisconsin Storm are ranked #2 in the Girls Rankings. Mosinee is #5 and Lakeland is #6 in the Boys Division 2 Rankings.
Marshfield Girls Earn Win over Merrill
The Marshfield Tigers earned a 47-30 win over Merrill Friday evening. Danielle Minsaas led Marshfield with 18 points and 9 steals. Ashley Grancorvitz pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds and chipped in with 9 points. Merrill scoring: Drew 9, Pozorski 7, Ott 13, Pyan 1. Marshfield scoring: Kolbeck 7, Minsaas 18, Grancorvitz 9, Schueller 4, Bousum 9.
Schueller, Schmidt and Wrensch Score in Double Figures to Lead Stratford Past Phillips
Three players scored in double figures as Stratford held off Phillips in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 56-46. Braeden Schueller had 16 points, Brady Schmidt scored 15 points and Ashton Wrensch added 14 points. Stratford scoring: Schueller 16, Seitz 4, Wrensch 14, Bruesewitz 2, Zaleski 5, Schmidt 15.
Marshfield Gymnastics Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, January 8 to January 14
Voting for the area’s top team saw two teams battle for the top spot. The winner of the fan voting for the OnFocus Team of the Week, January 8 to January 14 was Marshfield Gymnastics, which collected 328 votes. Medford Boys Basketball took second place with 162 votes. Abbotsford/Colby...
