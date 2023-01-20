Knoxville makes list of best places for filmmakers to live

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Move over Hollywood, Knoxville is one of Moviemaker Magazine’s best places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2023.

This is the third time Knoxville has made the list. Visit Knoxville says the city has long been known as a production hub and in the past few years, Knoxville has emerged as a top destination for independent feature films.

“So what we’ve been trying to do since 2014 when the film office opened here we’ve been trying to build Knoxville as a premier film destination with independent films. I think the Moviemakers Magazine list validates that’s where we are at now,” said Curt Willis, film officer director for Visit Knoxville.

Moviemaker makes the list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, and personal visits. Knoxville is ranked sixth. Number one on the list is Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“Knoxville and the Visit Knoxville Film Office are known for their versatility and experience – they make productions from all over the world feel welcome,” said Tim Molloy, Editor-in-Chief of Moviemaker Magazine . “And while few other locations can mimic the wide-eyed wonder of the Great Smoky Mountains, Knoxville is very good at doubling for other locales. We were very impressed with majestic locations like Ijams Nature Center – particularly Meads Quarry and nearby Augusta Quarry. Knoxville is just a beautiful place, and an affordable one. A filmmaker could make a great life there by working on big productions while setting aside money to make their own.”

Willis also said they appreciate all of the talented people in the local film community that make Knoxville the incredible film destination it has become. He added that in total about 20 feature films have been filmed in Knoxville since 2016 .

MovieMaker’s Best Small Cities and Towns to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2023 :

10. TIE The Hudson Valley, New York towns of Poughkeepsie, Kingston and Newburgh

9. Ashland, Oregon

8. Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

7. Las Cruces, New Mexico

6. Knoxville, Tennessee

5. Palm Springs, California

4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

3. Savannah, Georgia

2. Wilmington, North Carolina

1. Santa Fe, New Mexico

This list will also be presented at the Sundance Film Festival. Willis said this will put Knoxville as a possible filming location for people looking to make their next film.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.