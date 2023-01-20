ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin would veto bill that could allow minors to make gender decisions without parents

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Levi Karcher
3d ago

would love 1 person to explain why they think this is good for our people? we don't allow 16 year olds to smoke and drink why? oh yeah it's bad for them and they aren't mentally capable enough to make those decisions but we will allow them to change their gender which is worse than either of those at 16. wish politicians were working fir the good of people is read of trying to destroy our country

Tina Guthrie
3d ago

they are not adults under the law the parents are responsible for what they do and their care. of course he should veto it.

Janice Burton
3d ago

They'd specifically give 16-year-olds with mental or emotional conditions the right to make decisions without even input from their parents?

