Washington, DC

Man found shot inside apartment near National Zoo in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in an apartment in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. Officers are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest, near the Smithsonian National Zoo, for a reported shooting just before 1 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD
DC News Now

Neighbors saddened by fatal Temple Hills house fire

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors in a Temple Hill neighborhood are heartbroken after a house fire on Center Drive killed two people. Workers spent hours Sunday afternoon trying to board up a home after a deadly fire on Saturday night while PGFD spent time investigating the scene. Many neighbors were saddened by […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Shooting in Cleveland Park at 12:24am last night

“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0024hrs in the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. NO Lookout”. Alan Henney reported: “SHOOTING— 3200 blk Connecticut Ave NW DC at Macomb St. Man found by police shot in the leg in the apartment building. Possibly another person shot who has yet to be located.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Three teens charged in Stafford break-in

Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

