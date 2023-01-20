Read full article on original website
Single unmarried uneducated mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s and their offspring.
Frederick police shoot, wound man after he fired shots in his home
FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick, Maryland, shot and wounded a man after officers received a report of the man firing a gun inside his home. The wounded man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries that police say are not life-threatening. Frederick Police Department officers...
High school student charged as an adult in deadly Metro station shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old was arrested at his high school Monday and charged with murder following a deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station Sunday afternoon. D’Hani Rispus was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. after a search...
Man found shot inside apartment near National Zoo in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in an apartment in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. Officers are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest, near the Smithsonian National Zoo, for a reported shooting just before 1 a.m.
Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
DC police officer stabbed in the face while serving warrant in Northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
Man dead following shooting in Southern Avenue Metro station parking lot, police investigate
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot at Southern Avenue's metro station. Officials from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) report the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. and despite life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene. Police are actively...
Police: Prince George's County officers catch man who pulled gun on officers
LANHAM, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have captured a man who allegedly pulled a gun on officers early Monday morning. A resident on Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham called 911 around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. Two responding officers then approached the driver, who was in a black four-door sedan.
Neighbors saddened by fatal Temple Hills house fire
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors in a Temple Hill neighborhood are heartbroken after a house fire on Center Drive killed two people. Workers spent hours Sunday afternoon trying to board up a home after a deadly fire on Saturday night while PGFD spent time investigating the scene. Many neighbors were saddened by […]
popville.com
Shooting in Cleveland Park at 12:24am last night
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0024hrs in the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. NO Lookout”. Alan Henney reported: “SHOOTING— 3200 blk Connecticut Ave NW DC at Macomb St. Man found by police shot in the leg in the apartment building. Possibly another person shot who has yet to be located.”
Community responds after antisemitic messages discovered in Kensington neighborhood
KENSINGTON, Md. — Several residents of a neighborhood in Kensington were shocked to wake up to hateful messages left in their front yard on Sunday morning. The Montgomery County Police Department said it is aware of multiple antisemitic flyers placed in lawns of at least a dozen homes overnight. A suspect has not been identified or caught.
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
WBOC
Dorchester County Man Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars for Murder of His Father
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father. 50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
fredericksburg.today
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in
Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
Police ID Prince George's County Man Gunned Down Near Metro Station In DC
New details have been released after a 23-year-old Maryland man became the latest victim of gun violence in Washington, DC. The Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch is seeking the public's assistance in locating the gunman who is wanted for the murder of Lanham resident Keshon Cornish, who was killed earlier this week.
Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
