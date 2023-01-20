ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

Fugitive wanted in NJ deli fraud scheme arrested in Thailand

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EksMH_0kKlL8Sc00

A fugitive on the run since September is now under arrest on federal charges that center around a South Jersey deli.

Investigators took Peter Coker into custody in Thailand last week.

He is one of the three accused of securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Peter Coker Sr. and James Patten, who were arrested last year, are also facing charges.

The Hometown Del in Paulsboro gained attention two years ago because the publicly traded business had less than $40,000 in annual revenue, but was somehow worth $100 million.

According to authorities, from 2014 through September 2022, Patten, Coker Sr., and Coker Jr. conspired to "enrich themselves through a scheme to manipulate securities prices via a pattern of coordinated trading, which injected inaccurate information into the marketplace, creating false impressions of supply and demand for these securities."

As part of the scheme, the three men allegely targeted two publicly traded companies - Hometown International Inc. and E-Waste Corp. The deli in Paulsboro was a subsidiary of Hometown International.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Atlantic City stabbing suspect arrested

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a male suspect who stabbed another man in the area of North Tennessee Avenue on Thursday At around 6 pm, officers arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old victim bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his upper chest. He was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center During their investigation, police located the knife used in the attack. “After speaking to the victim and witnesses, the officers obtained a description of the suspect and determined he ran towards an apartment building in the 1300 block of Baltic The post Atlantic City stabbing suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Richland Twp. Assault

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half to 15 years in state prison Thursday for the brutal assault of his then-girlfriend in Richland Township last January. Qadir Jones, 31, of Philadelphia, received the sentence after entering an open guilty plea Nov. 2 to felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and strangulation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officers shoot suspect during home invasion: New Castle police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – An alleged home invasion in New Castle County turned into an officer-involved shooting and one person at the hospital Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park.Officers responded to a call for a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, two suspects were brandishing firearms and refused to comply with the demands the officers gave, police say. Authorities then discharged their weapons, they say, striking one of the suspects.That man was transported to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.  Police say they took the other suspect into custody and transported them to the New Castle County Division of Police Headquarters.The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave required by policies in place.If you have any information, New Castle police are asking you to contact them at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Rock 104.1

7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
133K+
Followers
18K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy