Shots fired, argument escalates to shooting
A suspect has been arrested after an argument in Tremé escalated to shots fired.
DWI enforcement plummets in New Orleans despite rise in impaired driving deaths
It's been almost four years since a drunk driver careened into an Esplanade Avenue bike lane following the Endymion parade, injuring nine cyclists, two of them fatally. But the pain of loss does not diminish with time, said Lois Walls Benjamin, whose daughter, Sharree Walls, was killed in the tragedy.
NOPD: Arrest made in double homicide outside Gentilly Walgreens
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to a double homicide outside of a Walgreens in December.
Number of vehicle thefts in New Orleans is 'disturbing'
NEW ORLEANS — In 2022, New Orleans saw the highest number of vehicles thefts in a decade. According to the City of New Orleans' crime dashboard, there were 4,011 auto thefts. Now 20 days into 2023, the numbers are alarming. “618 reported car thefts in the first 19 days...
Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, NOPD Cop Deny Extramarital Affair Allegations
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly rejected allegations Wednesday (Jan. 18) in a divorce petition that she had a sexual affair with a New Orleans Police Officer, NOLA.com reports. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would have slept with half of the City of New Orleans...
Two shootings, one suspect arrested for both incidents| NOPD
Both shootings happened in the Lower Garden District.
NOPD: Suspect wanted in connection to homicide in Tremé
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in the Tremé area January 15.
NOPD: Arrest made in attempted murder case, multiple outstanding warrants
the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested Brad Bingham in connection to an attempted murder in April of 2022 and multiple outstanding warrants.
NOPD: Arrest made, man turns himself in following homicide
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in the homicide of 30-year-old Clark Bowdry.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans is addressing soaring violent crime
Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared on national television Sunday, arguing that New Orleans is making strides at retaining police officers amid the city's sky-high murder rate and expressing confidence that she will survive the recall effort against her. Cantrell was one of four mayors to appear in-studio on the CBS morning...
NOPD VOWS, U.S. Marshals arrest double murder suspect
On Friday, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Grant Townsend in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred on December 7, 2022, in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard.
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
'Stolen Autos Nola' | Instagram page helping people recover their cars
NEW ORLEANS — More than 400 cars have been stolen so far this year across the city of New Orleans. We told you Stephanie Foote’s story earlier this week. Her Hyundai Elantra was stolen on Sunday at the corner of Treme and Conti Streets. She never thought she’d see her car again.
Suspect wanted for attempted home burglary in French Quarter
The suspect reportedly stole a security camera before running off.
Woman wounded in Algiers shooting
A woman was shot and wounded in a shooting incident in the 2000 block of West Bend Parkway in Algiers this afternoon. NOPD says the woman arrived at a local hospital around 5:30pm at a hospital.
Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
NOPD: Person wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that took place in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue in August.
Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans’ murder rate on ‘decline,’ recall effort not a concern
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan. 22) about the effort to trigger a recall election against her, during a nationally televised interview on “Face The Nation.”
