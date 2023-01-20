ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 10

Related
WWL-TV

Number of vehicle thefts in New Orleans is 'disturbing'

NEW ORLEANS — In 2022, New Orleans saw the highest number of vehicles thefts in a decade. According to the City of New Orleans' crime dashboard, there were 4,011 auto thefts. Now 20 days into 2023, the numbers are alarming. “618 reported car thefts in the first 19 days...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy