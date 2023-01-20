Read full article on original website
KTVB
Discussion panel at Boise State raises awareness of ongoing movement in Iran
BOISE, Idaho — Members of the community aimed to raise awareness of the ongoing movement in Iran by hosting a discussion panel at Boise State University Friday. One Boise group has been putting on events around the 'Women Life Freedom' movement. Friday's discussion was organized to bring people together to have a conversation about the political science and historical aspects of the Iran movement.
