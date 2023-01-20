‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life

COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder.

Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.

A friend of Ana Walshe, who was invited to attend, said the celebration united people from different stages of her life.

He said everyone shared similar stories of a dynamic and remarkable woman who made an impact on those she came into contact with.

“It’s astounding. Most people go through life, and we all want to make an impact. She truly did,” said friend Peter Raider. “The world has lost a great person.”

Raider said he met Ana through their work in the real estate industry when her former boss made the introduction about two years ago.

He describes forming an instant connection with Ana professionally and personally.

“Ana took the time to work with me, my team, and a marketing company to set up all-new branding and marketing for me, unselfishly,” he recalled. “She answered my calls days and nights. I was fortunate to have gotten to know her.”

Raider said inspiring accounts were shared by dozens of others who talked about how they remained in touch with Ana over the years.

“If there were several different ways to do something, and there was a shortcut, the shortcut was never taken,” he said. “One of the things you’ll hear from everybody is her level of confidence. This can’t be done was not in her vocabulary.”

Everyone is now left with questions about Ana’s final moments and where her three young boys were when it happened.

“They were her world. Make no mistake about that. Everything she was doing was deliberate for those children and for her family,” he explained.

Raider said he never met his husband Brian Walshe and is not going to speculate on a motive.

However, he said he’s hopeful that justice will be served.

“What you see out there right now is damning,” he added. “There’s a soul there too of some sort. It may be an evil soul. It’s not for me to decide. It’s for the courts.”

Raider said Ana would never go a day without Facetiming her kids if she was out of town.

He feared the worst from the moment he learned of her disappearance.

He said Ana deserves to be properly laid to rest but that not having her remains is preventing that.

Formal funeral arrangements for Ana Walshe have not yet been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

