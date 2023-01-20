ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ev16g_0kKlKihw00

COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder.

Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.

A friend of Ana Walshe, who was invited to attend, said the celebration united people from different stages of her life.

He said everyone shared similar stories of a dynamic and remarkable woman who made an impact on those she came into contact with.

“It’s astounding. Most people go through life, and we all want to make an impact. She truly did,” said friend Peter Raider. “The world has lost a great person.”

Raider said he met Ana through their work in the real estate industry when her former boss made the introduction about two years ago.

He describes forming an instant connection with Ana professionally and personally.

“Ana took the time to work with me, my team, and a marketing company to set up all-new branding and marketing for me, unselfishly,” he recalled. “She answered my calls days and nights. I was fortunate to have gotten to know her.”

Raider said inspiring accounts were shared by dozens of others who talked about how they remained in touch with Ana over the years.

“If there were several different ways to do something, and there was a shortcut, the shortcut was never taken,” he said. “One of the things you’ll hear from everybody is her level of confidence. This can’t be done was not in her vocabulary.”

Everyone is now left with questions about Ana’s final moments and where her three young boys were when it happened.

“They were her world. Make no mistake about that. Everything she was doing was deliberate for those children and for her family,” he explained.

Raider said he never met his husband Brian Walshe and is not going to speculate on a motive.

However, he said he’s hopeful that justice will be served.

“What you see out there right now is damning,” he added. “There’s a soul there too of some sort. It may be an evil soul. It’s not for me to decide. It’s for the courts.”

Raider said Ana would never go a day without Facetiming her kids if she was out of town.

He feared the worst from the moment he learned of her disappearance.

He said Ana deserves to be properly laid to rest but that not having her remains is preventing that.

Formal funeral arrangements for Ana Walshe have not yet been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care

Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. Flynt...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

One hospitalized in stabbing near Boston deli

BOSTON — One person was hospitalized Saturday night after they were stabbed near Archie’s New York Deli in Boston Saturday night. Police responded to the area of 101 Arch Street at 6:39 p.m., according to Boston Police. The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital to be...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
Genni Franklin

A guide to planning a girls trip to Boston

Yes! Boston is one of the most revered and historic cities in the US, and in my opinion, one of the best places for a girls trip! From historic sites and landmarks, such as the Freedom Trail and the USS Constitution Museum, to shopping and dining, there is something for everyone in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy