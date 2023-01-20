ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Boerne High School band student selected to perform in New York City

A Boerne High School student has been chosen as a finalist for this year’s Honors Performance series. Connor West will travel to New York City to perform in the series in early February at Carnegie Hall located at 881 7th Ave. According to the website, the Honors Performance Series...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New Woodlawn Lake dance studio, community center set to open

SAN ANTONIO – It’s said if Berta Almaguer were still here, the San Antonio dance instructor and cultural icon would be pleased with the new $6.6 million dance studio and community center about to re-open at Woodlawn Lake that is named after her. A ribbon cutting and open...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The Westin is offering a romantic dining experience for Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Westin’s Zocca Cuisine d’Italia restaurant is offering a Valentine-themed three-course dinner. Zocca Cuisine d’Italia is providing guests with an evening filled with Italian cuisine and romantically themed libations on Feb. 14 at 420 W Market St. The limited-edition dinner menu features peach...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

A needed rain chance arrives in South Central Texas by Tuesday morning

It was a gorgeous end to the weekend in San Antonio with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but a needed rain and storm chance is headed our direction!. An area of low pressure and corresponding cold front will push through South Central Texas Monday night/Tuesday morning and will spark one of the best chances for rain that we’ve seen so far this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New program for infants at Brighton Center helps develop their social emotional skills

SAN ANTONIO – It is a new program for new parents: the Brighton Center has a new unique program that is open to infants that are 6-weeks-old to 18-months-old. “Realistically I have to work and it gives me peace of mind knowing that they’re having fun and I get updates throughout the day. So I’m just as involved, even if I’m not here with them,” Topacio Moreno, a parent, said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

H-E-B to open new store this week in Cibolo

CIBOLO, Texas – One of the fastest-growing cities in the area will have its own grocery store this week. H-E-B will open its newest store at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Cibolo. The grocer has owned the 45-acre property at the corner of FM 1103 and Main Street for more than a decade but didn’t commit to building a store there until 2021. The agreement was signed in the thick of supply shortages that were causing construction delays and the city gave H-E-B until June of 2023 to complete the store. Crews finished months ahead of that deadline.
CIBOLO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family of 7 displaced following fire at West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven has been displaced following a fire at their West Side home late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block fo Wingate Avenue, not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents

SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams. Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards. The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or...
SEGUIN, TX

