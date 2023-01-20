Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
KSAT 12
Boerne High School band student selected to perform in New York City
A Boerne High School student has been chosen as a finalist for this year’s Honors Performance series. Connor West will travel to New York City to perform in the series in early February at Carnegie Hall located at 881 7th Ave. According to the website, the Honors Performance Series...
KSAT 12
Cupid’s Chase 5k returns to San Antonio, helping raise funds for people with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO – Cupid’s Chase 5k is gearing up for its 15th return to the Alamo City on Feb. 11 at OP Schnabel Park. Put on by Community Options, the event raises funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Community Options says this is a mission they have been dedicated to since 1989.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
KSAT 12
New Woodlawn Lake dance studio, community center set to open
SAN ANTONIO – It’s said if Berta Almaguer were still here, the San Antonio dance instructor and cultural icon would be pleased with the new $6.6 million dance studio and community center about to re-open at Woodlawn Lake that is named after her. A ribbon cutting and open...
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
KSAT 12
The Westin is offering a romantic dining experience for Valentine’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Westin’s Zocca Cuisine d’Italia restaurant is offering a Valentine-themed three-course dinner. Zocca Cuisine d’Italia is providing guests with an evening filled with Italian cuisine and romantically themed libations on Feb. 14 at 420 W Market St. The limited-edition dinner menu features peach...
KSAT 12
A needed rain chance arrives in South Central Texas by Tuesday morning
It was a gorgeous end to the weekend in San Antonio with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but a needed rain and storm chance is headed our direction!. An area of low pressure and corresponding cold front will push through South Central Texas Monday night/Tuesday morning and will spark one of the best chances for rain that we’ve seen so far this year.
KSAT 12
New program for infants at Brighton Center helps develop their social emotional skills
SAN ANTONIO – It is a new program for new parents: the Brighton Center has a new unique program that is open to infants that are 6-weeks-old to 18-months-old. “Realistically I have to work and it gives me peace of mind knowing that they’re having fun and I get updates throughout the day. So I’m just as involved, even if I’m not here with them,” Topacio Moreno, a parent, said.
KSAT 12
Two people hit by car while fighting in street, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people fighting in the middle of the street were hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Benrus Drive and Callaghan Road.
KSAT 12
San Antonio nonprofit hosts ‘School Discovery Day’ as part of National School Choice Week
SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit San Antonio Charter Moms hosted “School Discovery Day” at The DoSeum on Saturday as a kickoff event for the National School Choice Week campaign. National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28) is an initiative that gives families an opportunity to learn about different...
KSAT 12
H-E-B to open new store this week in Cibolo
CIBOLO, Texas – One of the fastest-growing cities in the area will have its own grocery store this week. H-E-B will open its newest store at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Cibolo. The grocer has owned the 45-acre property at the corner of FM 1103 and Main Street for more than a decade but didn’t commit to building a store there until 2021. The agreement was signed in the thick of supply shortages that were causing construction delays and the city gave H-E-B until June of 2023 to complete the store. Crews finished months ahead of that deadline.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Interim President & CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce discusses priorities, conversations with lawmakers
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas legislative session is now underway, and big decisions in the Capitol impact our finances. Dave Peterson, the interim president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, joined Leading SA to discuss their priorities and conversations with lawmakers. “The main priorities for the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
KSAT 12
New SA weight management program includes bariatric surgery option for teens with extreme BMIs
SAN ANTONIO - – The rising rates of obese children in the U.S. are staggering, especially in San Antonio. That’s why the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio is about to launch a new pediatric weight management program, which includes an option for surgery. The program’s opening times...
KSAT 12
Family of 7 displaced following fire at West Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven has been displaced following a fire at their West Side home late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block fo Wingate Avenue, not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road.
KSAT 12
Teenager found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.
KSAT 12
Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents
SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams. Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards. The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or...
KSAT 12
Man dies after being struck by car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being struck by an SUV on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of S General McMullen. Police said a man, 55 to 65 years old, was crossing...
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald confessed to killing his wife in front of daughter, sister-in-law says on witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – Three days before his murder trial was to begin, an Air Force major confessed to killing his wife, his sister-in-law testified in court Monday. Cindy Johnson was the first witness to testify in the trial of Andre McDonald, who is charged in the slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019.
Comments / 0