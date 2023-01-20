Read full article on original website
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
fox7austin.com
Missing man with intellectual disability last seen on foot in San Antonio: BCSO
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Robert Rodriguez Jr, last seen Saturday evening in San Antonio, Texas. Rodriguez has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 5 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of Goeth Road. He is described...
Local VFW holds ceremony with borrowed guns after weapons were stolen
SAN ANTONIO — When a VFW had their ceremonial weapons stolen two weeks ago, it was unclear if they would be able to continue honoring fallen veterans. Saturday, they held a ceremony with borrowed weapons, but the commander still hopes they can find the culprits before they are used for anything else.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Man who packed anti-tank rifle in suitcase at San Antonio airport won't face charges
The weapon of war was disarmed, and the man planned to bring it to Las Vegas to be used as a prop at a trade show.
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
Where to get delicious crawfish in San Antonio during mudbug season
All enjoyment of a crawfish boil with none of the work to cook.
San Antonio kicks off the Lunar New Year with an insanely massive block party
Let the year of the rabbit officially commence, San Antonio.
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
San Antonio man shot while cutting grass, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one man is in the hospital recovering after shot while cutting his grass on the east-side Saturday evening. The incident occurred on the 100 block of Ohio Street around 5:23 p.m. Saturday. The 56-year-old man was cutting his grass while riding...
San Antonio's Alamodome ranked among world's ugliest buildings
Even San Antonians have criticized the building, often referring to it as a the 'Dead Armadillo.'
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
KSAT 12
Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents
SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams. Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards. The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or...
KSAT 12
Two people hit by car while fighting in street, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people fighting in the middle of the street were hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Benrus Drive and Callaghan Road.
KSAT 12
A needed rain chance arrives in South Central Texas by Tuesday morning
It was a gorgeous end to the weekend in San Antonio with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but a needed rain and storm chance is headed our direction!. An area of low pressure and corresponding cold front will push through South Central Texas Monday night/Tuesday morning and will spark one of the best chances for rain that we’ve seen so far this year.
KSAT 12
H-E-B to open new store this week in Cibolo
CIBOLO, Texas – One of the fastest-growing cities in the area will have its own grocery store this week. H-E-B will open its newest store at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Cibolo. The grocer has owned the 45-acre property at the corner of FM 1103 and Main Street for more than a decade but didn’t commit to building a store there until 2021. The agreement was signed in the thick of supply shortages that were causing construction delays and the city gave H-E-B until June of 2023 to complete the store. Crews finished months ahead of that deadline.
Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts
GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star. This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
Building in south San Antonio catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged after it caught on fire on the city's south side early Saturday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue for a reported fire. When officials arrived on scene, they found flames shooting out the top of the building.
