San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents

SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams. Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards. The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

A needed rain chance arrives in South Central Texas by Tuesday morning

It was a gorgeous end to the weekend in San Antonio with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but a needed rain and storm chance is headed our direction!. An area of low pressure and corresponding cold front will push through South Central Texas Monday night/Tuesday morning and will spark one of the best chances for rain that we’ve seen so far this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

H-E-B to open new store this week in Cibolo

CIBOLO, Texas – One of the fastest-growing cities in the area will have its own grocery store this week. H-E-B will open its newest store at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Cibolo. The grocer has owned the 45-acre property at the corner of FM 1103 and Main Street for more than a decade but didn’t commit to building a store there until 2021. The agreement was signed in the thick of supply shortages that were causing construction delays and the city gave H-E-B until June of 2023 to complete the store. Crews finished months ahead of that deadline.
CIBOLO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts

GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star.  This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Building in south San Antonio catches on fire

SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged after it caught on fire on the city's south side early Saturday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue for a reported fire. When officials arrived on scene, they found flames shooting out the top of the building.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

