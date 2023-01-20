Read full article on original website
KEVN
Douglas High School JROTC program needs recruits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fewer students are joining The Douglas High School Air Force JROTC program which can be a problem for the funding. Covid has put a major strain on many things throughout our society, and close to home the Douglas Air Force JROTC is feeling that strain as well.
KEVN
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Wild Springs Solar Project has officially broken ground in Pennington County. This marks the largest solar project in South Dakota to date. The 128 MW Wild Springs Solar project, announced in 2020, marks Western South Dakota’s first step into large-scale solar utility. Ames Construction was selected as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction partner, which is expected to create 250 jobs during peak construction.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
KEVN
Local business hosts community plant swap
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A plant swap is a non-traditional but unique way to bring members of the community together. Uprooted in downtown Rapid City hosted their monthly plant swap Saturday. The free event invited members of the community to visit the shop and swap out their plants for...
KEVN
Uprooted plant swap
KEVN
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
kotatv.com
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
KEVN
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. early morning shooting
bhsumedia.com
Take Back the Night at Black Hills State
Black Hills State University’s Psychology Club hosted the fifth Yellow Jacket Take Back the Night Event last month in Jonas 305 to fight against sexual and domestic violence in the community. Take Back the Night by BHSU’s Psychology Club is to raise awareness against domestic violence and sexual assault...
KEVN
Visit Rapid City anticipates a successful 2023 following good tourism figures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 14 million people visited attractions all over South Dakota last year, pumping more than $7 billion into the state economy. It’s certainly been a bounce back for businesses in South Dakota, after the COVID-19 pandemic. So says Brook Kaufman, president of Visit...
KEVN
RCPD to work closer with the community after Surfwood shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday at around 11 p.m., law enforcement was called to 20 Surfwood Drive after a report of multiple gunshots coming from inside an apartment building. According to the Rapid City Police Department, when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported...
KEVN
Don’t miss the annual Beetle Burn as it hits the city of Custer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every year in January on the third Saturday the city of Custer welcomes the annual Beetle Burn where they construct and burn an oversized beetle to commemorate a very special historical story about the infestation of mountain pine beetles. “It’s quite a festival and brings the community of Custer together”, says organizers Hank Fridell and Carrie Moore as they stopped by Good Morning Black Hills this morning.
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team served search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive but did not release if any evidence or suspects were found.
kotatv.com
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
KEVN
Indoor soccer on display at Winter Classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It may be too cold to play soccer outdoors, but the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club has brought the game indoors for their first tournament of the year. Ben Burns took a trip to the Monument to find out more about this year’s Winter Classic.
newscenter1.tv
“Burn beetle burn”: Check out 32 photos from the 10th annual Burning Beetle event in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – “Burn beetle burn.” That was the chant that echoed down the street as people marched with torches for the 10th annual Burning Beetle event, celebrating efforts to get rid of the bug that has devastated so much of the pine forests in the Black Hills.
kotatv.com
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis homeowners will now be responsible for maintaining their own right-of-way lands. A service that used to be provided by the city. Now a new ordinance is changing these requirements. The new ordinance will require property owners to do their own upkeep, such as mowing their...
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, January 20, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After beating up on Sturgis earlier in the week, the Rapid City Stevens basketball teams hoped to carry that momentum to Friday night against Watertown. Plus, the Central girls had the chance to get above .500 with a win against Brookings. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KELOLAND TV
Freezing Fog Possible Tonight and Tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 20
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday brings a quiet start to the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon are very seasonable with 20s in the east and 30s in the west. Winds are light this afternoon at 5 to 10 MPH. Central and eastern KELOLAND are still dealing with thicker clouds even areas of fog.
