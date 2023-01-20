ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

LSU hosts annual First Pitch Banquet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU hosted its annual First Pitch Banquet on Sunday, Jan. 22, for the upcoming 2023 college baseball season. Second-year head coach Jay Johnson, legendary former head coach Skip Bertman, former players Ben McDonald, Alex Bregman, and many others were in attendance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Tigers talk: The greatest LSU football uniforms

The LSU Tigers men’s basketball team took the court in throwback uniforms on Saturday. The occasion has us thinking about our favorite LSU football uniforms of all time. So we begin by discussing the most incredible uniform in all of college football. Favorite: Gold helmet, white jersey, gold pants.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Former LSU baseball star visits Liam Dunn in hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital on Sunday, January 22. Dunn is a graduate of Brusly High and was a baseball player at the school. He is the survivor of a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve in Brusly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 9 LSU tops No. 12 Mizzou for first win of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU gymnastics team picked up its first win of the season against No. 12 Missouri in the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 20. LSU topped Mizzou, 197.150-196.525. Information provided by LSU Athletics:. The Tigers started off hot on vault, scoring a season-high 49.475...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
225batonrouge.com

Cava planning standalone restaurant near LSU

Cava, a fast-casual brand specializing in Mediterranean rice bowls, salads, pitas and hummus, is ready to begin building its first stand-alone restaurant in the Baton Rouge area, south of the LSU campus. The company will construct a 2,900-square-foot building with a drive-thru on the corner of Highland Road and Lee...
BATON ROUGE, LA
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally. However, rain moved the event inside St. Joseph Cathedral. This event coincides with the annual March for Life happening in Washington, DC. This is the first time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Perkins Rowe kicks off Spring with ‘Rock N Rowe’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Who’s ready for some live music right here in the capital area?. Perkins Rowe announces the lineup for this year’s Spring Rock ‘N’ Rowe, a series of free concerts hosted by Perkins Rowe. The concerts will occur every Thursday from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Person injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No other...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dig Restaurant Week is making its return to Baton Rouge. It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. You can enjoy 3-course meals at the city’s best restaurants for a fraction of the cost but reservations are recommended because places are expected to book up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21

Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
LOUISIANA STATE
