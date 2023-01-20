Town of Farmerville continues expansion a month after tornado damages

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Farmerville experienced a devastating storm in December, leaving some residents without homes. Yet, despite this natural disaster, the city still has a bright outlook for its future.

Mayor John Crow of Farmerville says that expansion projects are already underway. He says the town is working on getting a mega ramp for fishermen and boaters, and the boys and girls club is coming to the city soon, along with other attractions. Mary Barrios, the town’s community outreach director, says they are also working on a park with splash pads, a theater, and more.

Barrios says the overall goal for the town is to make it a safe place for families and people to work, live and play. The boys and girls club is expected to be completed in late February or early march.