Local business hosts community plant swap
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A plant swap is a non-traditional but unique way to bring members of the community together. Uprooted in downtown Rapid City hosted their monthly plant swap Saturday. The free event invited members of the community to visit the shop and swap out their plants for...
“Burn beetle burn”: Check out 32 photos from the 10th annual Burning Beetle event in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – “Burn beetle burn.” That was the chant that echoed down the street as people marched with torches for the 10th annual Burning Beetle event, celebrating efforts to get rid of the bug that has devastated so much of the pine forests in the Black Hills.
Spearfish celebrity Gary Mule Deer inducted into Grand Ole Opry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The former home of the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium welcomed its 229th and 230th members, Gary Mule Deer and Henry Cho. They were welcomed in by Marty Stuart, a 30-year member and musician on Jan. 6. Gary Mule Deer was born in Deadwood, to...
Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City
Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
Uprooted plant swap
10 things to know about the upcoming Deadwood Snocross Showdown at the Days of ’76 Event Complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the 11th year, professional snowmobile racing is back in Deadwood for the Snocross Showdown. Here’s what you should know about the event:. The city has been stockpiling snow throughout the year at the Days of ’76 Event Complex in preparation for the event.
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place
This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
Visit Rapid City anticipates a successful 2023 following good tourism figures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 14 million people visited attractions all over South Dakota last year, pumping more than $7 billion into the state economy. It’s certainly been a bounce back for businesses in South Dakota, after the COVID-19 pandemic. So says Brook Kaufman, president of Visit...
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante: Bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the Black Hills
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante located in downtown Rapid City is owned by Alessio Sabatino and Jimena Scarfone. Alessio is from Rome, Jimena from northeast Italy, and they moved to Rapid City two years ago and opened the restaurant that features authentic Italian cuisine. “We are proud to make everything fresh...
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. early morning shooting
Indoor soccer on display at Winter Classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It may be too cold to play soccer outdoors, but the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club has brought the game indoors for their first tournament of the year. Ben Burns took a trip to the Monument to find out more about this year’s Winter Classic.
Take Back the Night at Black Hills State
Black Hills State University’s Psychology Club hosted the fifth Yellow Jacket Take Back the Night Event last month in Jonas 305 to fight against sexual and domestic violence in the community. Take Back the Night by BHSU’s Psychology Club is to raise awareness against domestic violence and sexual assault...
Rapid City women's rights protest
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Wild Springs Solar Project has officially broken ground in Pennington County. This marks the largest solar project in South Dakota to date. The 128 MW Wild Springs Solar project, announced in 2020, marks Western South Dakota’s first step into large-scale solar utility. Ames Construction was selected as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction partner, which is expected to create 250 jobs during peak construction.
Freezing Fog Possible Tonight and Tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 20
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday brings a quiet start to the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon are very seasonable with 20s in the east and 30s in the west. Winds are light this afternoon at 5 to 10 MPH. Central and eastern KELOLAND are still dealing with thicker clouds even areas of fog.
Douglas High School seeks new JROTC recruits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fewer students are joining The Douglas High School Air Force JROTC program which can be a problem for the funding. Covid has put a major strain on many things throughout our society, and close to home the Douglas Air Force JROTC is feeling that strain as well.
Friday Night Frenzy, January 20, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush returned to their home ice after a three-game road trip to take on the Idaho Steelheads. Plus, the Sioux Falls Jefferson boys basketball team put their undefeated record on the line as they traveled to Harrisburg to face the Tigers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
