Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom address biggest question about Red Sox's 2023 roster
The Red Sox brass met with reporters and fans at their Winter Weekend convention Friday evening. Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom each addressed the roster status with roughly two months remaining in the offseason. The middle infield is among the biggest questions. With Xander Bogaerts in...
Kevin Youkilis will be NESN’s primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join
Will Middlebrooks will also join NESN's booth for Red Sox games in 2023 following the retirement of longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley in October. Like the Red Sox themselves, NESN had to fill some significant holes in its lineup this offseason. But unlike the Red Sox, whose roster-building approach sometimes...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Angels Rumors: Eight Teams Linked to Shohei Ohtani as Free Agent Landing Spots
Everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox appear to be riding with two internal candidates to fill middle infield roles next season.
FanSided
