David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band/Live at the Capitol Theatre/BMG. The sudden unexpected passing of David Crosby was a sobering moment for all those that came of age listening to his evocative songs and meditative melodies. This makes a listen to his final album, Live at the Capitol Theatre, much more of a bittersweet experience. Recorded in concert nearly five years ago, this 16-song live CD and DVD finds Crosby and company—Becca Stevens (vocals, guitars), Michelle Willis (vocals, keyboards) and Michael League (vocals, guitar, bass)—resplendent in their exquisite vocal harmonies, which, if not quite as distinctive as those of CSN, are certainly well-tuned. Crosby himself is in fine form, tossing out candid asides to an obviously appreciative audience (I know you’re not supposed to start a show with two new songs, he jests early on) and sounding genuinely delighted to be sharing the stage with his young colleagues. This could possibly turn into a really good night, he concedes. It might already be a really good nite.

