Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa bay
Tom Brady Returns for another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Championship Hopes High. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has announced his decision on where he will play next season. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2020, many fans and analysts were unsure if the 43-year-old quarterback would return for another season.
Chad O’Shea has a pair of AFC offensive coordinator interviews, but not with New England
O'Shea was New England's wide receivers' coach for almost a decade. A longtime Patriots assistant coach has reportedly interviewed for one AFC offensive coordinator position and has another one set up for this week. Neither of the interviews is with New England. Chad O’Shea, who was with the Patriots for...
Giants signal they prioritize Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley as free agency looms for both
After an unexpected postseason run came crashing down with an emphatic thud, the New York Giants have some decisions to make — most notably at quarterback and running back. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have each reached the end of their rookie contracts. Barring new deals or the franchise tag, the former first-round picks will become free agents when the league calendar rolls over to the 2023 season on March 15. The Giants would presumably like to avoid reaching that point with both.
Conflicting arguments for Eagles making aggressive play to land Vic Fangio
The Philadelphia Eagles have two more games to play this season (hopefully). As of now, the coaching staff is still intact, but that won’t stop the rumor mill from churning. Sometimes, we hear things, and we ignore them. Often, when the dots are connected, we need to take what’s being said with a grain of salt. Rumors that tie the Birds to one of the NFL’s most complex defensive minds can’t be ignored though.
Gators in the lead for top 2024 LB prospect, per On3
After coming in the top 12 of the 2023 On3 recruiting class rankings, Billy Napier is pushing forward toward the 2024 recruiting class. Adarius Hayes, the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 class per On3, still has the Gators as the frontrunner in his recruitment. The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound linebacker took...
Dick Vitale says it will be 'tough' to beat out Zach Edey for Wooden Award
Basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale said Zach Edey is the guy to beat for the Wooden Award this season. The Purdue big man played at a high level throughout the entire season so far, which was Vitale’s biggest reason to pick the Boilermakers’ star. Edey helped Purdue improve to 18-1 and the No. 3 squad in the country could be No. 1 in the next AP Poll.
Updated National Championship Odds (Houston still favorite despite loss)
There’s still about seven weeks until Selection Sunday but conference play is in full swing and we are starting to get good looks at teams. The team to beat this season has been Houston. While there have been plenty of quality squads, the Cougars have been head and shoulders above the rest. However, that doesn’t mean they are unbeatable. They lost at home to Temple on Sunday afternoon as 20-point favorites.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
Top 2024 QB commit talks about potentially reclassifying to 2023
With the release of Jaden Rashada from his letter of intent, many Florida fans wondered if 2024 quarterback commit DJ Lagway could reclassify to the 2023 class. Lagway recently spoke to On3’s Gators Online Show and talked about the possibility of reclassifying, among other things. Lagway, the No. 2...
Colts preparing for second round of head coach interviews
The Indianapolis Colts have been hard at work interviewing a vast landscape of candidates for their head coach vacancy over the last two weeks and are preparing to narrow down the list for a second round of interviews. By the end of Sunday, the Colts will have interviewed 13 candidates—Wink...
