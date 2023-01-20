Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Brooks & Dunn coming to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on 'Reboot 2023 Tour'
PITTSBURGH — Brooks & Dunn are adding a Pittsburgh date to their "Reboot 2023 Tour." The country music duo will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, May 12, with Scotty McCreery as the opening act. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning at ticketmaster.com....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, 1 person in custody
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller told dispatchers a man had been shot in the face. Officers found a...
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
wtae.com
Kansas 50th anniversary tour will kick off in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Kansas is set to launch their 50th anniversary tour, and the first show will be in Pittsburgh. The tour, which is being called "Another Fork in the Road," will kick off at the Benedum Center on Friday, June 2. Fans can expect to hear hits such as...
Cause of death revealed for woman found in river near Mon Wharf
The cause of death for a woman found in the river near the Mon Wharf in August has been revealed. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, died from drowning, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anderson’s body was found Aug. 18. River Rescue responded...
Pittsburgh residents learn to fight hate during 25th annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit
PITTSBURGH — People from across the Pittsburgh area gathered to have conversations and take workshops exploring how to put an end to different forms of hate during the Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. This year’s event marked the 25th time the summit had been held. The summit lasted for...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Blue Man Group returns to Pittsburgh
More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, which returns to Pittsburgh for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. The show is everything audiences know and love about Blue Man Group — signature drumming, colorful moments of...
wtae.com
Brackenridge police officers return to patrols for first time since Chief Justin McIntire's slaying
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Brackenridge's police officers returned to patrols Sunday for the first time since their police chief was killed in the line of duty. Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot on Jan. 2. His killer was shot and killed by police in Pittsburgh's Homewood-Brushton neighborhood. State police have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal (Pa.) lands 4 Western Pa. high school football stars
Cal (Pa.) had a big Saturday night on the recruiting trail, picking up commitments from a handful of the top high school football players in Western Pennsylvania. McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd, the Westinghouse duo of Keyshawn Morsillo and Sincere Smith and Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie all committed to the Vulcans in a matter of hours.
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
wtae.com
Trial begins in Nashville in shooting death of Butler County native
Two years after a Butler County native was shot to death in Nashville, the trial has begun for the suspects in her death. Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work when she was shot while driving on an interstate in December 2020. Jury selection began Monday. The trial is...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Aliquippa LB Cam Lindsey Feels ‘Like a Big Priority’ after Pitt Junior Day Visit
Pitt and Penn State don’t compete against each other anymore on the football field but that doesn’t mean they don’t still compete. From time to time, the coaching staffs from those respective school’s battle against each other for high school recruits and that’s certainly the case with top recruits from Western Pennsylvania.
Police searching for man accused of shooting teenage girl in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a teenage girl in Monroeville. Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn on Mosside Blvd. Saturday night at around 10:32 p.m. for reports of a girl who had been shot. When officers arrived at...
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh is known for a lot of things, and among them is its hilly terrain. So, it comes as no surprise that the city is home to one of the steepest streets in the United States.
Homicide charges dropped against 2 suspects in October triple shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — Homicide charges filed against two suspects in a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side in October have been dropped. The shooting took place at a Sunoco gas station on Oct. 15. Three people were killed. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s...
wtae.com
Underground project looks to improve infrastructure in the North Hills
When the rain falls, the Pittsburgh area's aging stormwater systems get to work. And it's not just water flowing down hillsides and into the sewer system. Debris and grit can really cause problems for the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority. They want you to know how they're working on a big...
wtae.com
Local COVID-19 & cancer survivor celebrates her 106th birthday
OAKMONT, Pa. — Legula Estiloz celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday. Estiloz survived COVID-19 at 104, underwent radiation for breast cancer at 105 and, although she is in a wheelchair, Estiloz danced her way to 106. "I liked to dance when I was young; I would be dancing all...
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
