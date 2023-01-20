ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Kansas 50th anniversary tour will kick off in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Kansas is set to launch their 50th anniversary tour, and the first show will be in Pittsburgh. The tour, which is being called "Another Fork in the Road," will kick off at the Benedum Center on Friday, June 2. Fans can expect to hear hits such as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Blue Man Group returns to Pittsburgh

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, which returns to Pittsburgh for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. The show is everything audiences know and love about Blue Man Group — signature drumming, colorful moments of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cal (Pa.) lands 4 Western Pa. high school football stars

Cal (Pa.) had a big Saturday night on the recruiting trail, picking up commitments from a handful of the top high school football players in Western Pennsylvania. McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd, the Westinghouse duo of Keyshawn Morsillo and Sincere Smith and Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie all committed to the Vulcans in a matter of hours.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Local COVID-19 & cancer survivor celebrates her 106th birthday

OAKMONT, Pa. — Legula Estiloz celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday. Estiloz survived COVID-19 at 104, underwent radiation for breast cancer at 105 and, although she is in a wheelchair, Estiloz danced her way to 106. "I liked to dance when I was young; I would be dancing all...
OAKMONT, PA

