SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco, testifying that he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.
What Microsoft gets from betting billions on the maker of ChatGPT
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. Microsoft revealed last week that it will lay off 10,000 people throughout 2023. But don’t think that means the company is having money problems. On Monday, the company announced that it’s investing billions of dollars into the hot artificial intelligence platform OpenAI.
Polo Polo Dies: Mexican Stand-Up Comedian Was 78
Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, the Mexican comedian known as Polo Polo, died. He was 78. The comedian’s son Paul García confirmed the news to Ventaneando where he said that his father had died in his home at about 5:15 a.m. (local México City time). García said his father had been suffering from vascular dementia following multiple strokes. “He had been with family, my sister had been taking care of him,” García said. “We fulfilled his last wishes, he didn’t want to be checked into an institution y he wanted us [family] to take care of him and my sister did a...
‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Sundance Film Festival Review: With An ’80s Vibe, Davis Guggenheim’s Docu Takes Us Back And To The Future Of An Unstoppable Star
I love the title of Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth documentarian Davis Guggenheim’s wonderful new docu on the life and times of Michael J. Fox. It is called Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The Sundance website has a colon where you might expect it to be, right after Still, but the press notes leave it out which is how I hope Apple Studios — which has the film for an unspecified future release date and is world premiering it Friday at the Sundance Film Festival — would officially call it. That’s because what Guggenheim, and importantly his editor ...
Why we all need subtitles now
Have you ever been watching a show or movie, and then a character delivers a line so unintelligible you have to scramble to find the remote and rewind? For me, this moment came during the climax of the Pete Davidson film The King of Staten Island, where his most important line was impossible to understand.
Fantastic Beasts Star Comments on Franchise's Future
Between the disappointing box-office numbers of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and studio Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping a number of highly anticipated projects, the future of the franchise has been in turmoil for months, with even star Eddie Redmayne confirming he hasn't heard anything about what's next for the Fantastic Beasts franchise. While the original plan for the Harry Potter prequel franchise was to run for five movies, those plans seem to have been put in jeopardy, as Redmayne's comments and reports from other figures at Warner Bros. make it seem like the future for the series is uncertain.
