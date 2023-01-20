Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, the Mexican comedian known as Polo Polo, died. He was 78. The comedian’s son Paul García confirmed the news to Ventaneando where he said that his father had died in his home at about 5:15 a.m. (local México City time). García said his father had been suffering from vascular dementia following multiple strokes. “He had been with family, my sister had been taking care of him,” García said. “We fulfilled his last wishes, he didn’t want to be checked into an institution y he wanted us [family] to take care of him and my sister did a...

44 MINUTES AGO