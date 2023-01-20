Effective: 2023-01-22 04:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The public is encouraged to report sleet and ice amounts to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov... through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5... 4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast West Virginia, Southwest Virginia mountains and foothills and the North Carolina Mountains. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Glaze of ice on trees and other elevated objects. Patchy ice possible on untreated roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures near freezing through early afternoon.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO