High Wind Watch issued for East Polk, Johnson, Southeast Carter, Southeast Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: East Polk; Johnson; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Far east Tennessee Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 04:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The public is encouraged to report sleet and ice amounts to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov... through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5... 4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast West Virginia, Southwest Virginia mountains and foothills and the North Carolina Mountains. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Glaze of ice on trees and other elevated objects. Patchy ice possible on untreated roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures near freezing through early afternoon.
