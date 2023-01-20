Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 04:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The public is encouraged to report sleet and ice amounts to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov... through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5... 4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast West Virginia, Southwest Virginia mountains and foothills and the North Carolina Mountains. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Glaze of ice on trees and other elevated objects. Patchy ice possible on untreated roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures near freezing through early afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 15:24:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulation around a coating to one inch. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible along the western slopes. Northwest winds gusting around 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
