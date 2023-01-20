Greenfield issues winter parking ban through Friday night

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A winter parking ban is in effect beginning Thursday night in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department’s Facebook page, parking on BOTH sides of the street is prohibited on all streets , starting at 11:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19th through 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20th, 2023.

There is no overnight parking in city parking lots except in designated areas of the Downtown Economy Lot at Chapman and Davis Street. Additionally, the first three floors of the parking garage will be available for free overnight parking during snow emergencies.

Any vehicles found in violation of the parking ban will be towed at the owner’s expense.

