Greenfield, MA

Greenfield issues winter parking ban through Friday night

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
 3 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A winter parking ban is in effect beginning Thursday night in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department’s Facebook page, parking on BOTH sides of the street is prohibited on all streets , starting at 11:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19th through 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20th, 2023.

WEATHER ALERT: Snow, wintry mix Thursday into Friday

There is no overnight parking in city parking lots except in designated areas of the Downtown Economy Lot at Chapman and Davis Street. Additionally, the first three floors of the parking garage will be available for free overnight parking during snow emergencies.

Any vehicles found in violation of the parking ban will be towed at the owner’s expense.

westernmassnews.com

Team Coverage: Winter and road conditions across western Mass

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow in Springfield has turned into rain in parts of western Mass on Monday morning. But whether it’s rain or snow, it has created slippery conditions for drivers. Rollover crashes happened on I-90 westbound on Monday morning, that story here. Triple A Northeast Spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Snow ending this evening. Dry tomorrow but tracking our next storm for Wednesday afternoon.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has changed to snow and will come down at varying rates this afternoon, at times heavy! So a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County, and northern Berkshire County until 5PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County until 5PM.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Worcester Area Sunday Night into Tuesday

WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday morning. The advisory goes into effect at 7 PM on Sunday until 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow...
WORCESTER, MA
NEWS10 ABC

1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Next storm arrives Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds were stubborn this afternoon and temperatures only topped out in the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. We will remain dry tonight and during the daylight hours tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies before our next storm system arrives for Sunday night into Monday. Clouds...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
