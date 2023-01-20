ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after 1 season, playoff loss

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings will have another new defensive coordinator next season.

The Vikings announced on Thursday afternoon that they have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after just a single season with the franchise.

"Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023," head coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement, in part. "While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team.

"I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the Vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our player and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation."

Donatell has been coaching in the league in some fashion since 1990. He's worked as a defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos before joining the Vikings in 2022 — when O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer.

While the team won 13 games last season, the second-most in franchise history, Donatell's defense was one of the worst statistically across the league. The Vikings allowed 25.1 points per game, which was better than only the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, and 388.7 yards per game, better than only the Detroit Lions.

They were knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Giants on Sunday 31-24. The Vikings gave up 431 yards in that loss, and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones mounted five scoring drives of at least 75 yards each.

It's unclear who O'Connell will pick to replace Donatell next season, but he said in the statement that the search will "immediately begin."

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Giants signal they prioritize Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley as free agency looms for both

After an unexpected postseason run came crashing down with an emphatic thud, the New York Giants have some decisions to make — most notably at quarterback and running back. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have each reached the end of their rookie contracts. Barring new deals or the franchise tag, the former first-round picks will become free agents when the league calendar rolls over to the 2023 season on March 15. The Giants would presumably like to avoid reaching that point with both.
Jaden Rashada leaves Florida, Coach Prime locks down 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain & the NFL is trying to get into the bowl business

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast breaking down more NIL madness featuring top rated quarterback Jaden Rashada as the Florida Gators collective falls through. Rashada, who is now looking for a new home, left Florida as their $13 million collective was unable to fulfill their promise to get enough money. The gang draws comparisons to the early USFL days & notes that the worst part of this NIL situation is if Jaden Rashada doesn’t even get to play this year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Charlotte, NC
