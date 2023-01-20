ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Motorious

Colorado Car Thieves Slapped With 90-Count Indictment

Five people who are accused of stealing just under $1 million worth of cars and other property in Colorado have been slapped with a 90-count indictment after a grand jury convened in December. That’s a big step in helping to deter future car thefts in a state which has seen a decade of increases in the crime, including a 31 percent increase from 2020 to 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Is mercy killing or euthanasia legal in Florida? Here's what you need to know

In January 2023 Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach, shot her husband to death. According to police, he asked her to, because he couldn't do it himself. "Apparently because (her husband) was terminally ill, they had a conversation about it and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago, that if he continued to take a turn for the worse, that … he wanted her to end this," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a press conference.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy...
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief

A breakdown in the federal aviation system earlier this month threw a spotlight on the absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for the chamber to confirm President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the agency. But key Senate Republicans have raised concerns about that nominee, […] The post Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
960 The Ref

Oregon launches abortion hotline offering free legal advice

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice to callers, moving to further defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and eliminated federal protections for the procedure. The state's Department of Justice announced...
OREGON STATE

