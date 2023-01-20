Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
SD tech colleges receive funds to buy new equipment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The four technical colleges in South Dakota have received a big funding boost to buy modern equipment. Governor Kirsti Noem announced on Monday that $10 million in funding for the equipment comes from the Future Funds and doesn’t require a legislative appropriation. Noem...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the...
KELOLAND TV
Tuition freeze remains top priority for Board of Regents
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not in Governor Kristi Noem’s. , but members of the South Dakota Board of Regents stressed the importance of a tuition freeze during a presentation to the Joint Committee on Appropriations Monday morning. A tuition freeze for South Dakota’s six public universities...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the new SD Secretary of Education Joseph Graves
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has a new secretary in the Department of Education after Tiffany Sanderson left the position to be president at Lake Area Technical College. Joseph Graves is ready to serve students and educators across the state in his new role. “I just love a...
proclaimerscv.com
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. Towns and Townships Sees Legislative Progress and Scholarships Available
Week two of South Dakota’s legislative session ended, many bills received support, and the process began. Dustin Leiseth, President of the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships, says they are seeing progress. Leiseth talks about Senate Bill 73…. District 20 Republican Senator Joshua Klumb is the prime...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Kids being targeted online to buy fentanyl, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota officials are sending out a warning about the dangers of fentanyl. The South Dakota Department of Health and the Department of Social Services says the synthetic opioid is not only being seized in unprecedented quantities but that drug dealers are targeting kids online by using social media and payment apps. Officials say they use code words and emojis to communicate with kids so they don’t get caught.
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
hubcityradio.com
Executive Director for School Boards of South Dakota announce plans to retire
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The Associated School Boards of South Dakota is advertising for an Executive Director. Current director Wade Pogany is planning to retire. Pogany says many issues have changed over his time with the association. Pogany says finding teachers has been a long time problem. While Pogany works with school...
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
South Dakota Initiative Helps Native American Families Become Homeowners
Members of the Rosebud Reservation in Southern South Dakota face a number of barriers to wealth-building. For one, there has historically been a lack of access to banks on reservations. Many traditional financial institutions outside of the reservations are unwilling to navigate the technical aspects of owning a home on trust land. To add to the difficulty, there’s also inadequate housing stock on Rosebud Reservation.
North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
sdstandardnow.com
Crow Creek Tribal Chairman Lengkeek: State must work in tandem with Tribes for the benefit of all South Dakotans
Crow Creek Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the annual State of the Tribes address (shown above in a Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight photo published in Lakota Times) before a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature on Jan. 12. Here is the text of his speech:. First, I’d like to...
rhsnationalist.com
Bill Filed to Ban Transgender Care for Minors in South Dakota
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Sioux Falls Representative Bethany Soye introduced the “Help not Harm” bill to the public. This bill will prohibit doctors from prescribing cross-sex hormones to minors and also prevent doctors from performing related surgeries on them as well. This bill will exclude any minors from receiving any medical care for sex-related disorders or treatments for infections. “Medical providers in our state have become increasingly bold about the harmful chemical treatments and experimental procedures being performed conducted on children in our state,” Soye explained during a press conference regarding the bill. “Today is the day that we draw a line in the sand and we say no more.”
KELOLAND TV
SD flags at half-staff in honor of CA shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting. Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff. Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota veteran awarded Navy Cross
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Navy veteran from Wilmot, South Dakota, is being recognized for his service during the Korean War. E. Royce Williams received the Navy Cross on Friday, the Navy’s second-highest honor, for a recently declassified mission in 1952. Then-Lieutenant Williams led three F9F Panthers in the only overwater combat between the U.S. Navy and the Soviet Union. The F9F Panthers battled seven Soviet MiG-15s.
Comments / 0