South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

SD tech colleges receive funds to buy new equipment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The four technical colleges in South Dakota have received a big funding boost to buy modern equipment. Governor Kirsti Noem announced on Monday that $10 million in funding for the equipment comes from the Future Funds and doesn’t require a legislative appropriation. Noem...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Tuition freeze remains top priority for Board of Regents

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not in Governor Kristi Noem’s. , but members of the South Dakota Board of Regents stressed the importance of a tuition freeze during a presentation to the Joint Committee on Appropriations Monday morning. A tuition freeze for South Dakota’s six public universities...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Meet the new SD Secretary of Education Joseph Graves

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has a new secretary in the Department of Education after Tiffany Sanderson left the position to be president at Lake Area Technical College. Joseph Graves is ready to serve students and educators across the state in his new role. “I just love a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes

Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Kids being targeted online to buy fentanyl, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota officials are sending out a warning about the dangers of fentanyl. The South Dakota Department of Health and the Department of Social Services says the synthetic opioid is not only being seized in unprecedented quantities but that drug dealers are targeting kids online by using social media and payment apps. Officials say they use code words and emojis to communicate with kids so they don’t get caught.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Next City

South Dakota Initiative Helps Native American Families Become Homeowners

Members of the Rosebud Reservation in Southern South Dakota face a number of barriers to wealth-building. For one, there has historically been a lack of access to banks on reservations. Many traditional financial institutions outside of the reservations are unwilling to navigate the technical aspects of owning a home on trust land. To add to the difficulty, there’s also inadequate housing stock on Rosebud Reservation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
rhsnationalist.com

Bill Filed to Ban Transgender Care for Minors in South Dakota

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Sioux Falls Representative Bethany Soye introduced the “Help not Harm” bill to the public. This bill will prohibit doctors from prescribing cross-sex hormones to minors and also prevent doctors from performing related surgeries on them as well. This bill will exclude any minors from receiving any medical care for sex-related disorders or treatments for infections. “Medical providers in our state have become increasingly bold about the harmful chemical treatments and experimental procedures being performed conducted on children in our state,” Soye explained during a press conference regarding the bill. “Today is the day that we draw a line in the sand and we say no more.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD flags at half-staff in honor of CA shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting. Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff. Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota veteran awarded Navy Cross

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Navy veteran from Wilmot, South Dakota, is being recognized for his service during the Korean War. E. Royce Williams received the Navy Cross on Friday, the Navy’s second-highest honor, for a recently declassified mission in 1952. Then-Lieutenant Williams led three F9F Panthers in the only overwater combat between the U.S. Navy and the Soviet Union. The F9F Panthers battled seven Soviet MiG-15s.
WILMOT, SD

