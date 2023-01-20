ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe recognized many artists who performed at the Monroe Civic Center over the last several decades on Saturday. The celebration began inside the Jack Howard Theatre and proceeded outside in front of the center on Jan. 21, 2023. Supporters and former concert attendees...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Free colorectal cancer screenings to be offered in numerous NELA locations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ offers free cancer screenings through their Prevention On The Go program, and the NELA community will have a chance to participate on upcoming dates. According to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ website, their program has resulted in almost...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

More diseased deer found in north Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed last week that five additional suspected cases of Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered in deer in Tensas Parish. According to LDWF, two bucks and three does were harvested on private land, raising the number of CWD-positive cases reported in Tensas Parish to...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Former West Monroe Rebel and ULM Warhawk Vic Cutler transferring to Ohio State

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In northeast Louisiana we got a front row seat to see Vic Cutler transform himself into a power five talent. Cutler first started as a West Monroe Rebel then deciding to stay home and play for ULM. Cutler was a Warhwawk for four seasons, now the 6′3, 300lb linemen is heading to north to play for the Buckeyes.
WEST MONROE, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild

Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana woman found walking intoxicated on highway by police

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPPJ to look at familiar face for Parish Administrator

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury could be looking to a familiar face to fill the void after it voted earlier this month not to renew the contract of former Parish Administrator Doug Postel. A meeting has been set for a 6 p.m. start Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse’s LPPJ...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe boys soccer wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Rebels have been on a tear outscoring opponents 22 to 1 since the beginning of the new year. Their defense has also been playing lockdown with 13 shutouts on the season. Their phenomenal play lands them as the first Little Caesars Team of the Week of 2023.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who they say was found to be in possession of 113 lbs. of marijuana. OPSO SCAT deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 23, 2022, on I-20 east of Monroe. Deputies say the driver, Fernando Millian of Stockton, Ca., had 113 lbs. of marijuana in his car.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA

