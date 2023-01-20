Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe recognized many artists who performed at the Monroe Civic Center over the last several decades on Saturday. The celebration began inside the Jack Howard Theatre and proceeded outside in front of the center on Jan. 21, 2023. Supporters and former concert attendees...
KNOE TV8
Downtown West Monroe announces RiverFest celebration coming this May
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and Downtown West Monroe are hosting a festival this summer to raise funds for improvement projects Downtown. The RiverFest will be a celebration in Downtown West Monroe with food, music, a fishing tournament and a duck drop. It will be...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe. Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.
KNOE TV8
Free colorectal cancer screenings to be offered in numerous NELA locations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ offers free cancer screenings through their Prevention On The Go program, and the NELA community will have a chance to participate on upcoming dates. According to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ website, their program has resulted in almost...
KNOE TV8
Discover Monroe-West Monroe president named Chairman of Louisiana Travel Association
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Board of Directors named Alana Cooper as Chairman of the Louisiana Travel Association on Jan. 20, 2023. Cooper currently serves as the President and CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe. “I am honored to be serving LTA and the more than 900 members the association...
Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La. We are so fortunate to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
More diseased deer found in north Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed last week that five additional suspected cases of Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered in deer in Tensas Parish. According to LDWF, two bucks and three does were harvested on private land, raising the number of CWD-positive cases reported in Tensas Parish to...
KNOE TV8
Children create expressive self-portraits at Masur with LA Tech art professor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Parents brought their children to the ‘Carriage House’ at Masur Museum Saturday afternoon to create expressive self-portraits with a guest artist. LA Tech art professor Joey Slaughter led a drop-in activity for kids at Masur Museum of Art on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Children...
KNOE TV8
Fundraiser held for NELA man that lost his life after tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company, LLC say they will be having a fundraiser to raise money for Pat Bass’ family on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the OIB Plaza parking lot. The fundraiser will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. C & C Tree...
KNOE TV8
Former West Monroe Rebel and ULM Warhawk Vic Cutler transferring to Ohio State
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In northeast Louisiana we got a front row seat to see Vic Cutler transform himself into a power five talent. Cutler first started as a West Monroe Rebel then deciding to stay home and play for ULM. Cutler was a Warhwawk for four seasons, now the 6′3, 300lb linemen is heading to north to play for the Buckeyes.
KNOE TV8
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at Trenton Baptist Church on Jan. 22, 2023. The item was left by the side door of the church according to WMPD. WMPD says they called the Monroe Police Department Bomb Squad,...
Ouachita Parish Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school's Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana where racist remarks were made about about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports 5 additional CWD cases in Tensas Parish
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that five additional suspected cases of chronic Wasting Disease in deer were discovered in Tensas Paris.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild
Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
Louisiana woman found walking intoxicated on highway by police
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPPJ to look at familiar face for Parish Administrator
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury could be looking to a familiar face to fill the void after it voted earlier this month not to renew the contract of former Parish Administrator Doug Postel. A meeting has been set for a 6 p.m. start Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse’s LPPJ...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe boys soccer wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Rebels have been on a tear outscoring opponents 22 to 1 since the beginning of the new year. Their defense has also been playing lockdown with 13 shutouts on the season. Their phenomenal play lands them as the first Little Caesars Team of the Week of 2023.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who they say was found to be in possession of 113 lbs. of marijuana. OPSO SCAT deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 23, 2022, on I-20 east of Monroe. Deputies say the driver, Fernando Millian of Stockton, Ca., had 113 lbs. of marijuana in his car.
Union Parish hit and run suspect captured in Ouachita Parish during traffic stop
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Turnbow was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Once Turnbow makes a bond on his charges in Ouachita Parish, he will be extradited to Union Parish and booked for Hit and Run. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The […]
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
Comments / 0