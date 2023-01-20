Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on all charges. NBC News reports that Richard Barnett was found guilty on eight counts in his indictment including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.
