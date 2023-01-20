Read full article on original website
Douglas High School seeks new JROTC recruits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fewer students are joining The Douglas High School Air Force JROTC program which can be a problem for the funding. Covid has put a major strain on many things throughout our society, and close to home the Douglas Air Force JROTC is feeling that strain as well.
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wild Springs Solar Project has officially broken ground in Pennington County. This marks the largest solar project in South Dakota to date. The 128 MW Wild Springs Solar project, announced in 2020, marks Western South Dakota’s first step into large-scale solar utility. Ames Construction was selected as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction partner, which is expected to create 250 jobs during peak construction.
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. shooting
Local business hosts community plant swap
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A plant swap is a non-traditional but unique way to bring members of the community together. Uprooted in downtown Rapid City hosted their monthly plant swap Saturday. The free event invited members of the community to visit the shop and swap out their plants for...
Burn... Beetle... Burn!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday, people headed down to Custer to participate in their Burning Beetle celebration. The annual event was created to help people come to terms with the Pine Beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest. And for the past 11 years, the community of...
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team served search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive but did not release if any evidence or suspects were found.
Visit Rapid City expects positive 2023 after encouraging tourism numbers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 14 million people visited attractions all over South Dakota last year, pumping more than $7 billion into the state economy. It’s certainly been a bounce back for businesses in South Dakota, after the COVID-19 pandemic. So says Brook Kaufman, president of Visit...
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
“Burn beetle burn”: Check out 32 photos from the 10th annual Burning Beetle event in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – “Burn beetle burn.” That was the chant that echoed down the street as people marched with torches for the 10th annual Burning Beetle event, celebrating efforts to get rid of the bug that has devastated so much of the pine forests in the Black Hills.
Indoor soccer on display at Winter Classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It may be too cold to play soccer outdoors, but the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club has brought the game indoors for their first tournament of the year. Ben Burns took a trip to the Monument to find out more about this year’s Winter Classic.
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis homeowners will now be responsible for maintaining their own right-of-way lands. A service that used to be provided by the city. Now a new ordinance is changing these requirements. The new ordinance will require property owners to do their own upkeep, such as mowing their...
Friday Night Frenzy, January 20, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After beating up on Sturgis earlier in the week, the Rapid City Stevens basketball teams hoped to carry that momentum to Friday night against Watertown. Plus, the Central girls had the chance to get above .500 with a win against Brookings. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Cooking with Eric - Creamy, Spicy Chicken Thighs
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially, Monday’s hearing for 17-year-old James Hight was for him to be tried in juvenile court. But last week Hight, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, entered a guilty plea for first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Jayden Russell. Hight could...
