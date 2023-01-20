Read full article on original website
Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 24.1% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
Check out the companies making the biggest premarket moves:. Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor maker rallied nearly 3% after being upgraded by Barclays to overweight from equal weight. Barclays said it sees potential upside from direct-current and generative artificial intelligence. The firm also upgraded Qualcomm and Seagate Technology to overweight from equal weight. Qualcomm and Seagate both gained more than 2%.
Bitcoin continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching the $23,000 level Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
A former Genesis employee sent a message to a prospective investor in December, regarding a fund he was starting called Hunting Hill Digital. The fund would be run by three ex-Genesis employees, the message said. Genesis, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, filed for bankruptcy protection on...
Crypto exchange Gemini will reduce its headcount by 10%, a spokesperson told CNBC on Monday. Gemini joins a long list of crypto companies that have announced or deepened staffing cuts in the months after FTX's Nov. 2022 bankruptcy protection filing. It's at least the third round of cuts in less...
