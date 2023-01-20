As we know with this event, players have to go low if they want any chance of contending for a tournament title.

With perfect, player-friendly course conditions, strong scoring is going to be a theme this week. It's actually been a theme for years with this tournament.

In fact, the average winning score over the last five years has been 24 under par.

Second round play will start on Friday.

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage throughout the week.

Reminder: Since this is a Pro-Am event with three golf courses, the cut will not be made until the completion of third round play on Saturday.

TOURNAMENT DATES: 01/19/2023-01/22/2023 COURSE: PGA WEST (Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC) LOCATION: La Quinta, CA USA YARDAGE: 7,060 PAR VALUE: 72

FEDEXCUP POINTS/1ST: 500 PRIZE MONEY/1ST: $8,000,000 /$1,440,000

The post Low scores the story again in La Quinta for the first round of the American Express appeared first on KESQ .